• An undetectable mouse jiggler for any work from home situations that would warrant it.
• A reparative snail mucin serum that can address all types of skin concerns from dehydration to acne scars.
• A bleach-free weekly shower cleaning spray that requires no scrubbing, you just “wet it and forget it.”
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A hydrating and reparative snail mucin essence
Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A two-drink bottle
Promising review:
"I always end up having a minimum of two drinks with me at all times, and this is a great way to have my water and iced coffee in one easy to transport cup. I wish the mouthpieces were a little easier to clean, but otherwise this cup is great. Could maybe even be used for a drink/chaser!" — Lexi
Two "flossing toothbrushes" with dual layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A 2-pack of natural chocolate toothpaste
Promising review:
"Loved this product. Saw someone using it on TikTok and figured I'd try it out. Product really makes a big difference — I have a noticeable whiter smile." — Kandi YamsPromising review:
"Even better than expected. Subtle flavor similar to chocolate taffy.
Not super sweet of course, and does not foam a lot. Makes teeth brushing much easier and less overwhelming experience — if you have sensory sensitivities this is a good brand.
Leaves me feeling fresh and clean, and my teeth looking white just like normal toothpaste." — Katt
A pair of Aerie crossover leggings
Available in women's sizes XXS–XXL and in short and long sizes, as well as three colors.Promising review:
"Ummmm I have a pair of these and I already adore them. The fabric is lightweight but so, so soft, and true to Aerie form, entirely squatproof.
I put them on and they feel so nice that I genuinely am like ?? am I wearing anything on my legs ?? I also just love the cutout on both sides because it gives them such a unique, fun look to an otherwise utilitarian workout outfit
. (I gotta go with black leggings or bust, so it's nice to have a version that's playful.) I love pairing these with crop tops to show off the crossover on both sides, but they're so comfy I wear them with oversized things too. Highly recommend for anything from workouts to errand running to lounging at home!
" — Emma Lord
, Buzzfeed
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A cult-favorite secret "movie theatre" popcorn salt
Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A universal cleaning paste that's famous for tackling any mess
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A reusable pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life.
Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair too because as a long hair haver I can shed about as much as my cat does.
It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." — Connie
A buildable pH-adjusting Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
Promising review
: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up.
The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is
." — Kristina Bumbelow
A guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A set of six fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
Wet n Wild's Megaglo Stick cream face stick
Available in 11 shades.Promising review
: "This inexpensive cream blush is superb for aging, dry skin. The color is just right, not in-your-face. It can be layered also if you need a more intense look. I just dot in on and smooth it out with my fingers. It is nondrying and lasts the whole day without need to reapply.
A big plus for me, since powder blush seems to disappear on me sometime in the afternoon and would need to be re-applied. The less I have to carry around with me, the better. I purchased both blush colors and they are both wonderful.
And, of course, you can't beat the price of Wet n Wild!" — shortwork
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
A 30-pack of acne-healing hydrocolloid stickers
Peach & Lily
is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016. Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain
. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out
." — Savannah Wilson
A pair of hair booster additives for shampoo and conditioner
Promising review
: "After using this booster my hair looked the best it’s ever looked. It was so shiny and silky. It definitely helped the frizz go down as well in my hair. My hair felt nourished and I was very happy with the end result." — mc56
A color-shifting mushroom nightlight light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A pack of two painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I
noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and taste
s!" — Victoria Bravo
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft. I purchased a size small and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca Slattery
A produce-saving container designed to extend freshness
Promising review
: "I really wanted to see if this worked so I purchased two packages of strawberries. I washed all the berries and let them dry throughly.
I put half in my berry keeper box and the other in the plastic container from the store. My daughter had to ask for help with the new berry keeper, she had difficulty opening it and closing it sometimes. The berry keeper kept strawberries for 15 days, the grocery store container only kept them six days.
Groceries aren’t cheap and I can use anything to prolong the life of my produce. Washed well in the dishwasher on the top rack. I’ll be purchasing more of these attractive quality boxes
. I need one for blueberries and grapes." —Toogreen
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A pair of vintage-inspired glass mugs
Available in six styles.
Promising review
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A pair of attachments that prevent sheets from becoming a tangled mess
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A pastel slim Keurig coffee maker
Each cup is six to 12 ounces, depending on how much water you put in the reservoir. The best part is it doesn't need to stay plugged in, and it uses up all the water with each brew, so you don't have to worry about stale water sitting in the reservoir when you're done. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"Takes almost no space on my desk so I won’t have to travel to the kitchen to get me a cup of fresh coffee. It’s amazing this small footprint can make such good coffee. The large variety of flavors and brands compatible with it allows me to taste a lot of different varieties all year round." — Ruben Dario Hiciano
An AirPod cleaning pen
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A collapsible travel cup with a straw
Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Available in three sizes and nine colors.Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck,this is a good purchase.
You'll have it for years." — ViciousCycle
A set of two traceless adhesive shelves
Promising review:
"I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging
. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe
. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" — Sara B
A Shark Tank-featured "Pizza Pack" storage container
Pizza Pack
is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions. Promising review:
"It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out.
You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione
Cup Cozy Pillow/Instagram
A multi-compartment "Cup Cozy Pillow"
Cup Cozy Pillow
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 13 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
An easy to blend pH-adjusting blush oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.Promising review:
"I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day." — Emma Lord
, BuzzfeedPromising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A jar of chili onion crisp
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned business that specializes in sauces, dumplings, and spices.Promising review:
"Ever since my sister introduced me to this life-changing condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn.
It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat,
which happens with so many other spicy sauces. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner.
PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!" — Britt Ross
, Buzzfeed
An all-in-one pancake batter dispenser and mixer
Promising review:
"My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes.
" — Amazon customer