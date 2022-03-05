30 Silly Little TikTok Products To Fix All Your Silly Little Problems

Popular items from this list
-
A pair of double-sided lint removers for getting rid of lint, fuzz and fur from your clothes and furniture.
A hydrating CeraVe facial cleanser formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin, all of which help your skin stay hydrated.
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that’ll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
A pumice stone to scrub away toilet rings, limescale, and rust buildup
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
A hydrating CeraVe facial cleanser formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin
Promising review:
"Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a life saver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" —L AshburneGet it from Amazon for $13.59.
A Revlon hot-air brush that'll dry, style, and add volume to your hair in one swoop
Have coilier hair? The Revlon paddle brush hair dryer
might work better for you!Promising review:
"I found this product on TikTok and thought it would be useful. Indeed it is.
My drying time is cut in half. I do recommend letting your hair air-dry a little and sectioning off your hair if it is on the thicker side. I use the “HIGH” setting for my hair since it is long and thick, but it does get very hot quickly. It takes me max of 10 minutes to dry my hair now!
" —Candace Tollison
Get it from Amazon for $39.99
A cute and sleek digital alarm clock with charging ports
Promising review:
"I love this clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' review. The clock is adorable and a modern, thin clock that doesn’t look cheap even though it is." —Tanitha GaitherGet it from Amazon for $18.35+ (available in seven colors).
A pair of breathable, moisture-wicking compression gloves
Promising review
: "I noticed a friend making TikToks wearing these gloves and talking about how much they help with her RA pain. I am SO glad I bought them!! They help prevent and manage pain and stiffness in my hands and wrists. I highly recommend these for anyone experiencing pain in the hands for any reason." —CortnyGet a pair from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three sizes).
A butterfly-shaped insect catcher that'll get rid of those annoying gnats
Promising review:
"A must for your plants. Great for all those fungus gnats near my plants! Saw this on TikTok used in a vivarium enclosure and just had to try it. Works great and is very attractive-looking." —MacGet a pack of 12 from Amazon for $6.49+ (available in three styles and in larger packs).
A six-outlet wall charger designed to house larger chargers as well as USBs (and those ports offer fast-charging). It even functions as a nightlight if you tend to work into the wee hours.
Promising review:
"Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home.
There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting but that is due to the room your items will need." —JenniferGet it from Amazon for $16.97.
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter that's also wind- and moisture-proof
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok and knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors).
Cleaning putty for getting into the cracks in your car or keyboard
Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily pick up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders.
It’s also great for the touchscreen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —LorenGet it from Amazon for $6.88.
A dishwasher magnet that tells you if it's clean or dirty
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. WashingtonGet it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four colors).
A pair of textured high-rise leggings that'll keep your butt lifted and your body sweat-free
Promising review:
"These are GREAT. I saw people getting them on TikTok and DAMN, they're better in real life somehow.
They make my butt look so good and they're super comfortable. If you're thinking about getting a pair, DO IT!" —Aerebys StareGet them from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in sizes S–4XL and multiple colors).
A moisturizing Eos shaving cream made with shea oil and butter
Promising review
: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." —Luis
Get it from Amazon for $3.37
A set of satin pillowcases to protect your hair and skin
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron KeyGet a set of two from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).
A sleek, black shower caddy shelf for keeping your shower essentials organized
It also comes with hooks for hanging smaller items!Promising review:
"This is one of those "TikTok made me buy it" items. I had been in the market for a while now for a new shower caddy and hadn't found any I like. Saw this on TikTok and after researching, decided to give it a try. It does not disappoint. I like that it's not hanging from the showerhead. The shelves hold more than your standard shower caddy.
And the adhesion is very strong. I also like that I can order replacement adhesion strips if, for some reason, I need to take the shelves down." —Amazon CustomerGet a two-pack from Amazon for $34.59.
A rapid egg cooker so you can effortlessly prepare perfect eggs
Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —GinaGet it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in six colors).
A pack of plant-based tartar control chews to help keep your pup's teeth clean and breath fresh
Promising review:
"I bought the extra small for my 7-lb Chihuahua mix and she loves them! You can give as is or even cut them in half to last a bit longer. I give them to her after brushing her teeth and it makes brushing her a little bit easier because she knows she’ll be getting this after.
She’s always so happy when she sees me bring these out, definitely recommend!" —ThebookpageGet it from Amazon for $24.42+ (available in sizes S–L).
A set of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are water resistant
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge!Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D ArnoldGet it from Amazon $29.98+ (available in five colors).
A two-stage knife sharpener so you don't have to spend infinity attempting to chop one onion
Promising review:
"Very sharp. I was about to buy a new set of knives until I saw this on TikTok. Works perfectly." —D'sons&CoGet it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in three colors).
Read our full KitchenIQ knife sharpener review
for more deets.
A set of three power scrubber attachment brushes
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'Heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. givensGet it from Amazon for $12.70+ (available in six colors/strengths).
An aromatherapeutic essential oils blend to help promote better sleep
Promising review:
"I saw this product recommended on TikTok and am so glad I came across it! I am new to the essentials oil world, but this scent is so calming and peaceful." —Julie DurlyeaGet it from Amazon for $11.95.
Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential-oil diffuser
on Amazon for $13.59+
(available in six colors).
An automatic pet fountain that'll entice your furry friends to stay hydrated
See it in action on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I bought this for my mom's cat because he loves running water. Her cat loved it so much so I bought one for my cat. It’s been out of the box for five seconds and he’s already drinking from it. It’s so cute! Very quiet. And holds a lot of water!" —Den93011Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors)
A pack of AirPod putty cleaners so you're listening to music instead of your built-up wax
See it in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"OKAY. I bought this because I saw it on a TikTok. I was hesitant to buy it because I was afraid the putty would get stuck to and damage my AirPods, which were FILTHY (unfortunately). However, when I tried it out, it worked really well; you can put a decent amount of pressure and it does not stick to the AirPods at all. It got a LOT of gunk out of the AirPods. I was so shocked. But the best part was that after I used it, my AirPods' SOUND QUALITY was so good?!?!?!?!? It was great. 10/10 I'd recommend this 100%." —NJoshiGet 24 from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in a 12-pack).
A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan KopickoGet a set of three from Amazon for $3.
A stick of anti-chafing balm
Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATLGet it from Amazon for $8.99.
A bug bite suction tool that pretty much sucks the irritant out from under your skin
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more!Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —JoeGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
An in-car sauce holder so you can easily dip your nuggets and fries when you're out on the open road
Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure PamelaGet set of two from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four colors).
A mini trash can you'll wanna keep in your car
Promising review
: "Fits perfect in the cup holder on the side of my door, which is where I tend to hoard the most trash. If it ever gets dirty it washes easily. The lid comes on and off easily making it easy to just dump it every time I'm at the gas station. I saw this on TikTok and it turned out to be a great impulse buy." —Jacqueline ToddGet it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).
A jewelry-cleaning stick made using a special (and safe) formula
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it. I tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. My ring is now just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —HeatherGet it from Amazon for $7.98.