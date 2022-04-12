41 TikTok Products Worth Your Time, Even If You're Not On TikTok

A pair of high-waisted crossover leggings from Aerie that have taken the internet by storm, and for good reason. The criss-cross waistline stays in place and doesn’t roll down, making you feel secure as you move around.

A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil if you find yourself with dry, damaged nails that tend to peel or break. Apply this daily on your nails, and you’ll be amazed at how healthy they look after just a few weeks.