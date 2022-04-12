41 TikTok Products Worth Your Time, Even If You're Not On TikTok

Popular items from this list:
A pair of high-waisted crossover leggings from Aerie that have taken the internet by storm, and for good reason. The criss-cross waistline stays in place and doesn’t roll down, making you feel secure as you move around.
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil if you find yourself with dry, damaged nails that tend to peel or break. Apply this daily on your nails, and you’ll be amazed at how healthy they look after just a few weeks.
A popular foot exfoliant so you can fully embrace the grossness of all of the dead skin peeling off of your feet at once. The payoff? The softest feet you’ve ever had.
A pretty glass tumbler that's aesthetically pleasing and top rack dishwasher-safe
Watch a reviewer pour iced coffee into this chic tumbler on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I saw this product on TIkTok and automatically liked it!
I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too.
I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — RoseGet it from Amazon for $13.59 (available in 39 colors and in multiple packs).
A set of satin pillowcases to protect your hair from tangling and matting
Check it out in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron KeyGet a set of two from Amazon for $9.49 (available in 21 colors and four sizes).
A productivity time management tool to help with time blocking
Watch a reviewer use this during a WFH day on TikTok
! This is a great tool to help you practice the Pomodoro technique, which is a time management tool. Basically, you work in 25-minute chunks of time and then break for five minutes. After four rounds of this, you take a longer break for 15-20 minutes. Lots of people swear by this for improved productivity!Promising review:
"This visual timer has been a blessing for setting time boundaries for my toddler AND myself! I. Love. This. Saw a suggestion for it on Tiktok, and knew I needed it for myself and my child.
It's so easy to set and easy to see. I use it to set boundaries for my three-year-old, like 20 minutes to bedtime, 15 minutes until we leave, 20 minutes left of TV time, etc. He loves setting the timer, can tell how many minutes he has left, and it's ended almost all the fights for transitions. And I've started using it for myself, for the suggestion I saw on TikTok, to set a timer for the things I disliked doing, or that I've been unable to devote focused time to.
With this timer I'm taking little bites out of issues that plague me, and I'm allowing myself to accept that if the 15 minutes I put into it today isn't enough, it's OK because I have 15 minutes tomorrow. And actually SEEING that big blue 15 minutes on the clock go down from across the room is PRICELESS! It makes time feel less weighty." — JDillonGet it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in eight colors).
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub that helps eliminate any rough, bumpy skin
Check out this dermatologist reviewing this magical product on TikTok
! I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — LanaGet it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
A rubber squeegee brush capable of lifting pet hair your vacuum has been missing.
Check this out in action on TikTok
! Reviewers suggest using short, quick strokes over your carpet or rug to get the most pet hair out. This broom also works great for collecting pet hair on hardwood floors as the rubber bristles work like a magnet to gather all the hair in one big clump. Promising review:
"So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy.
But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got.
I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" — Alyssa FreyGet it from Amazon for $12.98.
A pair of timeless Levi's ribcage straight ankle jeans with a super high waist and a button fly
Check out this TikToker's "realistic review
" of these jeans!Promising review
: "I came from TikTok and I love these. They fit literally perfectly. Mine do have some stretch too, which is nice. Because I’m tall, they were more capri on me but I don’t mind. My butt looks amazing too. Get them!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in women's 24-42 and 10 colors).
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment to breathe new life into your locks
Check out this reviewer use the treatment to moisturize her hair on TikTok
! This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Reviewers have also mentioned it's a great dupe for Olaplex treatments. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But i ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.70 .
Glossier's Cloud Paint that's super easy to apply
Check out a reviewer testing Cloud Paint out on TikTok here
!Promising review
: "I purchased Dusk first because I saw it on TikTok. It’s so creamy and easily blendable.
Dusk is great for during the day. I purchased Storm second for at night or going out. I never thought I would like a cream blush. I have always been a powder girl.
I may never go back!!!" — FeliciaGet it from Glossier for $18 (available in eight shades).
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey for when you need a bit of a flavor upgrade
Check it out on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy.
I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — TriciaGet it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in two flavors and also in multipacks).
A set of hair claw clips that provide a cute way to keep your hair out of your face
Check these out on TikTok here!
I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair.
I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — JessicaGet a four-pack from Amazon for $13.29 by clicking the "5% off" coupon (available in 19 different color sets).
A pack of the Mighty Match Pimple Spot Treatment to extract all the gunk that sits right under the skin
Check these out on TikTok here
! I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes! Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop if you're looking for a fun way to get your workout in
Check out this product in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." — Richard EnriquezGet it from Amazon for $59.49+ (available in four colors).
A set of storage scrunchies that will secretly hold your essentials
See them in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" — MichaelaGet a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two color combos).
A workout tank you'll want to wear lifting weights, on the treadmill or on the couch
Check out this activewear essential on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time.
I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all.
You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" — Kristyn LongGet it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in S–XXL and 23 colors).
A pair of brightly colored, super fun mesh sneakers that reviewers swear are as comfortable as they are cool-looking
Check these sneakers out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable
. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." — awesome gameGet it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in women's 5.5–10.5 and 17 styles).
An ultra-fine continuous water mister to freshen up your hair
Catch it in action on TikTok here
! Promising review:
"Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for some thing for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has alonger spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet.
All in all worth it especially for the price." — M. Zuniga Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).
A beloved Carhartt beanie so you can keep your head toasty
Check out a TikToker wearing the pink beanie here
! This has over 99,000 5-star ratings, so you know it's gotta be good!Promising review:
"Saw this hat on TikTok
and decided to place my order! I needed a cozy guy for the winter. It can get very cold where I live especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft and there are many color options.
I got the black one." — Yamit Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 40 styles).
A popular foot exfoliant for he softest feet you've ever had
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it. My feet were dry, cracked, and needed this. This works AMAZING! After two to three days my feet felt itchy. Trust the process. After the third day my feet began to itch a little. I showered after work and it just be prepared because the process was FREAKY! My feet are so soft, no cracks. I love how they feel and look now. I bought a second pack. I’ll continue to use this foot peel." — MermaidmeGet it from Amazon for $19.99.
A pair of high-waisted crossover leggings from Aerie that have taken the internet by storm
Check out a TikToker wearing them here
!Promising review:
"BETTER THAN LULU'S! I saw these on TikTok and waited almost two months for them to be back in stock but they were so worth it. They’re buttery soft and the criss-cross design makes me look like an hourglass! They looked small at first but stretched just fine." — LakeGet it from Aerie for $33.71 (regularly $44.95) (available in five colors in women's XXS–XXL, including long and short sizes.)
A shampoo scalp massager that will give your head a much-needed scrub
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — ZGet it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
A portable door lock that's especially comforting if you're spending the night alone in a hotel
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it!
I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." — AnnaGet it from Amazon for $12.74 when you click the "15% off" coupon.
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil if you find yourself with dry, damaged nails
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedraGet it from Amazon for $8.50.
A set of drill brush attachments for super-tough jobs like cleaning caked-on stains and soap scum
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. GivensGet the set of three from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges that work with foundation, BB cream, powder and concealer
Check out a reviewer trying them out on TikTok here
!Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chrisGet a set of five from Amazon for $8.99 by clipping the "10% off" coupon.
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat
Check out this reviewer (who can fit their pregnancy bump in this!) trying on the coat on TikTok here!Promising review:
"Best purchase of 2021. I’d like to thank TikTok for this recommendation. SUPERIOR QUALITY, durable, warm AF, fashionable, and affordable." — SaraDGet it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in XXS–5X and 13 styles)
A facial applicator brush so you don't have to use your hands to apply your favorite face mask
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier.
I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" — CaterinaGet a two-pack from Amazon for $4.39.
A set of dermaplaning razors that remove any peach fuzz on your skin
Check out a reviewer using this dermaplaning razor on TikTok here
! This will even make your skin feel softer because you're lightly exfoliating while you're using it!Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan KopickoGet a set of three from Amazon for $3+ .
A pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber to deep clean your toilet
Check out the pumice stone in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." — Tleary25Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
A two-pack of Dan-O's seasoning for meat, eggs, veggies and everything else
Dan-O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." —HeartcriGet a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $21.94 .
A highly effective Bio-Oil that works wonders to help fade scars
Check out a reviewer's before-and-after TikTok here
! I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding in September!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend apply it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think.Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference.
It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin RodriguezGet it from Amazon for $8.59+ (available in four sizes and two bundles).
An acupressure mat and pillow to relieve neck and back pain
Check it out in action on TikTok
here!Promising review:
"Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for 20 bucks I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure
. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." — Arlington InkGet it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in 14 colors).
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp to perfect a cat-eye look
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha LopezGet a set of two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three styles).
A Saucemoto dip clip for optimal on-the-go chicken nugget dunking
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." — Pleasure PamelaGet set of two from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you can grab and go!
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with command strips
to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that removes facial oil
Check out a reviewer trying this out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes.
It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
" — Kelsey B.Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
A rotating digital alarm clock that looks stylish and futuristic
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." — Tanitha GaitherGet it from Amazon for $18.35+ when you click the "15% off" coupon (available in seven colors).
A stainless steel cleaner for getting rid of all those pesky handprints on your oven or fridge
Check it out in action on TikTok here
! The plant-based, lavender-scented cleaner comes with a microfiber cloth for you to use on your appliances, and reviewers say you only have to use a little bit of the cleaner to clean your entire fridge or oven, which means one bottle will last you a really long time.Promising review:
"The stainless-steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok, and immediately looked it up on Amazon
. The reviews were good and price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included.
So now my stainless-steel appliances look shiny and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." — dianaGet it from Amazon for $16.10 when you click the "5% off" coupon.
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty primer that's lightweight enough to wear under foundation
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie MattinglyGet it from Amazon for $8.50.
An anti-blister balm to keep you walking with ease
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"Saw this product on a TikTok review
and thought to give it a go. I definitely say it causes new shoes to be less painful however if you apply a lot it can be a little transferable on shoes. Overall though I think this product is definitely worth it and it does make a different with new shoe wear!" — Mich ElleGet it from Amazon for $8.99.
A jar of the Pink Stuff, which is capable of removing stains all over your kitchen
See it in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I added before and after photos of my filthy oven so you all would know this stuff is the real deal and worth it. I like that it didn't have a strong odor and it didn't use much effort at all to clean my oven. You can really see it removing the burnt-on grease after a few circular motions." — DNICEANDFAMGet a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
An over-the-sink dish drying rack to save precious counter space
See it in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did!
I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry.
Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out “drying” for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — SheriGet it from Amazon for $10.89+ (available in two sizes).