The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641fa0dae4b0ad12f348c31c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-40-oz%3Fvariant%3D44559647735935" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641fa0dae4b0ad12f348c31c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641fa0dae4b0ad12f348c31c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-40-oz%3Fvariant%3D44559647735935" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Stanley Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler</a> is now available in two new colors: tigerlily and pool.
Courtesy of Stanley
The Stanley Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler is now available in two new colors: tigerlily and pool.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

In case you missed the last new color launch for the TikTok-viral Stanley Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler, it’s your lucky day. Stanley just released two new colors for the cult-favorite hydration accessory — tigerlily (orange) and pool (light blue) — that are just in time for the incoming warmer months. The new hues are available for both the 40-ounce and 30-ounce sizes.

Lovingly nicknamed “the Quencher” or the “Stanley cup” (not to be confused with the National Hockey League’s championship trophy) by its passionate online fanbase, this tumbler is a dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel cup with a handle, splash-proof screw-on top and reusable straw that claims to keep drinks hot for seven hours or cold for 11 hours.

You’ll want to act fast if you want to get your hands on one ― they’ve sold out in just 12 minutes in the past.

The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641fa0dae4b0ad12f348c31c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-40-oz%3Fvariant%3D44559647768703" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641fa0dae4b0ad12f348c31c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641fa0dae4b0ad12f348c31c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-40-oz%3Fvariant%3D44559647768703" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">Stanley Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler</a>
Courtesy of Stanley
The Stanley Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler
40-ounce: $45 at Stanley
$40-Ounce in Pool: $45 at Dick's Sporting Goods
30-ounce: $35 at Stanley

And If you’re new to the Stanley fandom and want to know if the tumbler is really worth the hype, let these glowing reviews of both cup sizes persuade you:

“It’s worth all the hype!! My fav cup EVER!! I use it daily. Fits perfectly in my cup holder, which is a major plus for me! Keeps your ice all day!” — Shelby-Jo H

“Great durability, dropped this thing on the cement multiple times cause I’m clumsy and there’s no damage. it keeps my water cold for a long time and it fits in my cars cup holder! 10/10” — Spencer r

“This cup has changed my life! Maybe sounds a little dramatic, but it’s true! I’ve lived basically my whole life dehydrated because I could never drink water unless it was extremely cold. Now, this cup comes with me everywhere I go. It stays ice cold, it’s easy to clean, and water tastes great in it. I also hate spending too much money on products but I can certainly say this was a great investment in my health and wellbeing! 10/10 recommend.” — Nicole C

