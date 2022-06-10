TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19

Beloved TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died, multiple outlets have confirmed. He was 19.

His cause of death is unknown, according to E! News, which obtained a coroner case file. Foul play is not suspected, TMZ reports .

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Noriega was discovered unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles on Thursday. A passerby called 911 and paramedics were quick to arrive, but they were unable to revive Noriega.

Hours before his death, Noriega posted a TikTok while lying in bed with the caption, “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af.”

Noriega’s last TikTok was a duet with Bryce Hall. Hall commented, “I love you so much,” on the post.

Earlier this week, Noriega published a post on Instagram in which he announced he started a Discord account called “Coop’s Advice” to “create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.” He also opened up about his struggles with addiction that started when he was 9 years old.

“My goal is to eventually open a rehab where people aren’t traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where the staff meetings are trusted people. One of the many things I’ve learnt while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down,” he wrote.

“My heart hurts,” social media star Blake Gray wrote in the comments section of Noriega’s above Instagram post. “It doesn’t feel real. Please tell me it’s not real. You always had the most positive energy no matter where we were. Rest easy coop.”

Upon the news of Noriega’s death, photographer Bryant Eslava tweeted a screenshot showing his last phone call with Noriega, which happened to be about the TIkTok star’s new Discord account.

Rest in Peace Cooper Noriega 🕊



Coopers Advice discord: https://t.co/ibhGiav7lb pic.twitter.com/rWoDPn7n6j — BRYANT (@BryantEslava) June 10, 2022

“I was just on FaceTime with him on Monday for 46 minutes,” Bryant wrote. “I was listening to everything he wanted to do with ‘Coopers Advice,’” he added. “I was going to help him out with it. There’s so much he wanted to do with it all ― his vision and why he started this discord channel. I’m speechless, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure this goes on and turns into what he envisioned it to be.”

Noriega has 1.77 million followers on TikTok, and a substantial Instagram following as well. Just last week, he appeared on the “Barstool’s BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry” podcast.