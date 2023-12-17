Popular items from this list include:
A set of stress-relieving Globbles
"Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
is a small business that specializes in adult and family games. Promising review:
"Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close.
And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop?
Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!
" — andrea kelli gorman
"Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography"
Promising review
: "I’m an adult Swiftie who has collected Little Golden Books since childhood. I haven’t picked one up in ages but I saw this on TikTok and decided to add one more to my collection. The book is good quality." — Scott And/Or Heather
A dimmable sad duck nightlight
: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room.
One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy.
It's terrific." — Literated
A Saucemoto dip clip
Saucemoto
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories. Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
" — Pleasure Pamela
A copy of "Burn After Writing"
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
" — Brent Helm
A teensy mini waffle maker
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect.
I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" — Ken
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
Plus a pair of wireless sleep headphones
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust
"Ten out of ten, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" — ThatGuy
A waterproof shower phone holder
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in hot honey-based condiments and gifts. Promising review:
"Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — Tricia
A lil' reversible octopus plush
Also, these come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous??), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" — MCalms
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon customer 🌷
A sleek time-marked water bottle
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat.
Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor,
so you can either make them match or have a red and blue one together and bring balance to the Force.
A set of relaxing exfoliating gloves
Evridwear
Evridwear is a small business specializing in gloves for work, personal care and weather. Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A tiny milk frother
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A cult-favorite popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved "To All The Boys I've Loved Before"
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn.
I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm. Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A gentle bubbly clay mask
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — L. Shea
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
This tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye! Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha Lopez
A heatless curling rod headband
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." — Mariah
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 4.3 million followers and plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." — Heartcri
A pair of horizontal glasses
Promising review:
I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down.
Such a great buy!" — Kivy
A shampoo scalp massager
I use one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels really, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair.
" — curlyhead3
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Promising review:
"I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new bigger car and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. Money well spent!" — Asha Brown
An at-home slushy-making cup
"I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." — C. Warrick
A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too.
I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — Rose
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with Command strips
to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
A handy dandy condiment fork with a holder
: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening
. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon customer
A bottle of Drop It
A single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine
, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if they're treating the whole bottle at once
. Once it's in the glass, they can swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and they should be raring to go! Promising review:
"I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning 😊." — Theresa B.
A set of Wad-Free pads
Wad-Free
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray taught herself computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A shaker of Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
: "I like everything bagels but I always found them to have TOO much of everything. I saw it on TikTok and everyone was raving so I had to try it! I live in remote Alaska so we don't have a Trader Joe's
. I was happy to see this available on Amazon. I LOVE it on avocados and on eggs, but now I find myself using it in salads, on toast and in many other random ways
. It is nice to just add a little so it isn't overpowering, but it adds a lot of flavor. It has a little more salt in it than you would think so you have to be a little careful with that, but otherwise it is a quick, easy and flavorful addition. I just bought my second bottle." — GR
A pair of lightweight chunky hoop earrings
: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok.
They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like crazy. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend
." — Ziyana Iyer
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker
: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no clean up.
The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with melatonin
"A coworker suggested this product because I have a tough time falling asleep and do not want to take sleep meds. This smells incredible and, for me, has really worked. It’s a little shocking actually as I didn’t have big expectations for it.
I’m on my second bottle however and both my boyfriend and I really enjoy it." — Amazon customer
The Clean Ball
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether
"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again.
The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
An AirPod cleaning pen
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A set of durable matte hair clips
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
A turtle-shaped beer layering tool
: "Does what it says! The trick is to pour the Blue Moon so it has a nice head on it and then pour the Guinness over the turtle slowly so it filters through the head. Can do the same thing with a spoon, but this little guy makes it into quite the show. 😁 Impress your friends and family today! 🍻" — Stacy Tomlinson
A natural peanut butter stirrer
EZPB
EZPB is a U.S.-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in peanut butter stirrers. Promising review:
"This thing is amazing!! I’ve been stirring my Kirkland natural peanut butter with a knife before this and it just wasn’t working. The top was super oily and by the time I got to the bottom of the jar the peanut butter was super hard. I have been eyeballing this stirrer for a while and now I wish I had bought it sooner! It is easy to use and perfectly stirs the oil throughout the jar.
I’m halfway through my jar of peanut butter after using this and it is the perfect consistency. If you eat a lot of natural peanut butter just buy this!" — Amazon customer
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders
: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from.
My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold.
We bought some bigger plate sizes too." — Heidi J.
A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest
in action. Crack'em
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement.
If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time.
" — Edwin Myers
A baby Nessie tea infuser
: "I'll start by saying that this is so stinking cute! I love it and I mostly bought it for that reason. No shame in admitting that. However, that being said, it works well too! It does not feel cheapand seems to have been made pretty well
. It was a great purchase in my book." — Jesica
Kristin Ess's rose gold temporary tint
For more intense color, you can towel dry your hair before you spray! Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff. There's no commitment and no staining the hair. It is literally a put-in-and-wash-out product. I have platinum-blonde hair and there was no tint of pink left behind or anything. I love this stuff! It's gives you rose-gold pink hair, so beautiful." — Lee