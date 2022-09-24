Shopping
42 TikTok-Approved Storage And Organization Products For The Home

Finally, a way to hide your flushable toilet wipes in plain sight.
Emma Lord

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers
Promising review: "Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
$17.97 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A set of Command spray bottle hangers you simply adhere to the inside of a cabinet door
Check out a TikTok of the Command spray bottle hangers in action.

Promising review: "Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles! Highly recommend." — Talayfor87
$8.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space
Promising review: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me. Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" — Sierra
$11.51 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A two-tier knife organizer that holds up to nine knives
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it! It eliminated our knife block and helped clear up our countertops. It fits perfectly in our drawer next to the smaller Joseph Joseph silverware holder. Absolutely love it." — TWald88
$10.79 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of Wonder Hangers designed for all that unused vertical space in your closet
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action.

Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" — Therese Van Heuveln
$13.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.

Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.

Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
$39.99 at Amazon
7
Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
$7.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A variety pack of ridiculously versatile silicone stretch lids
Promising review: "I am freaking ecstatic about these lids, I am going to buy some more. First, of all, I will never ever purchase plastic wrap again. Secondly, I will never get mad again looking for a lid (I mean I have all the containers just no lids I think it might be the place socks go to). Finally, they fit plastic and glass, easy to wash, appear to be leakproof so far and each one has what I would call pull tabs so what you are putting it on won't spill all over you (I'm only guessing). TikTok made me buy it." — Amazon customer
$12.49 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers
Promising review: "My daughter recently shared a TikTok video of this item, and it's a treasure! We highly recommend this, as it eliminates the difficult task of cleaning between the stove and counter/cabinet." — allycat
$10.95 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A 24-pocket door-hanging sleeve
This is so versatile that reviewers use it beyond bedroom closets for pantry and cleaning storage, too!

Promising review: "TikToktold me to use this for storing travel mugs, and it was SO right. I hang this on the inside of my pantry door for all of my travel mugs, Starbucks tumblers, etc, and it works perfectly. Freed up a ton of shelf space and makes everything easy to see and access. I'm sure it would work great for shoes too, but I'm never looking back on this one, especially for the price." — Sarah Ellison
$9.97 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well. I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PC
$7.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks
Promising review: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." — Christina
$7.49 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A quick-drying mesh bath toy storage bag parents swear by for quick and easy cleanup
Check out a TikTok of the bath toy storage bag in action.

Promising review: "We’ve had this for about three months and the suction is great, we haven’t had it fall even with kids who tug and yank on it to get their toys out. It also makes bath time cleanup so much easier, and I love how it air dries the toys without much work on my part." — Molly
$12.75 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder you can install on the the wall or bottom of a cabinet
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." — Michaelle K.
$10.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A toilet paper storage holder with a discreet compartment
Check out a TikTok of the toilet paper storage holder in action.

Promising review: "This thing is a game changer! It was easy to install and the functionality of it is great! Now my wipes have their own separate space in the bathroom instead of sitting on the back of the toilet. I love that it can also be used as a shelf to hold my coffee as I'm taking the browns to the Super Bowl! Would definitely purchase again and will be recommending to friends and family!" — Scott Davis
$34.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A popular pan shelf to instantly organize all your cabinets
Promising review: "Totally bought these because of TikTok but I love them! They are exactly what I never knew I needed. Very easy to set up and help keep my cabinets organized so I can always find what I am looking for right away without having to take everything out of my cabinet to get to it." — Joni Thomas
$19.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
An adhesive cord organizer to stick on the backs of appliances
Tidywrap is a small business established in 2022 that specializes in adhesive cord organizers. Note: these are meant for use on appliances only; the adhesive is removable, but may harm paint or wallpaper upon removal.

Check out a TikTok of the cord organizer in action.

Promising review: "I got this for my minimalist husband who hates getting 'things' for gifts, almost as much as he hates clutter. He was practically giddy after we installed several of these on various kitchen appliances. It’s not just storage — but moving the appliance around from its storage location to the countertop is a nicer experience. He was seriously swinging around a food processor with one hand saying 'this is so much neater!' To each their own I suppose. For us normies, it does exactly what it’s supposed to. Easy to stick on, I like that it holds the plug neatly as well. I would love if it came in white, but the gray is a nice neutral." — Elizabeth L.
$19.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A set of fridge organizers
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" — Sarah C.
$11.89+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A sleek egg organizer to add a deeply satisfying aesthetic
Promising review: "Thank you, TikTok. I never new that I needed this in my life. I love that is it clear, that it holds more than 12, and it is easy to clean. Looks a lot better than the grocery one in the fridge." — Ashley Thomas
$12.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.

Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig

Get it from Amazon for $15.50
$12.49 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A set of shower towel hooks *perfect* for frameless and glass shower doors
Check out a TikTok of the shower towel hooks in action.

Promising review: "A very sturdy shower hook! I’ve had these on my wishlist a while and I’m glad I got them. The rubber sticks well to the shower glass and they’re very heavy duty!" — April Bennett
$11.69 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A set of reviewer-beloved nonstick stackable pots and pans
Check out a TikTok of the stackable pots and pans in action.

Each set includes two frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a wok, two silicone storage lids, three glass lids, and two removable handles.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these! I wanted something that took up less space, and these are perfect! There are handles that are removable which is great. I don't knock them or worry about my toddler being able to grab and pull. The pieces stack easily. I'll definitely be purchasing more of this line and set." — Nurse.stephr
$199.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S.
$59.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A stackable two-drawer organizer
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. If you're a clean freak and love to organize, I would definitely recommend this product. Easy to assemble and aesthetically pleasing. I use this to store my Scrub Daddy sponges and microfiber cleaning cloths. Not necessary but definitely worth it!" — Sierra
$24.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A roll-up drying rack for your kitchen sink that's perfect for anyone who doesn't have a dishwasher
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did! I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry. Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — Sheri
$11.89 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A set of chic airtight glass canisters complete with bamboo lids
Psst — these come with black round labels you can write on, but a lot of reviewers got minimalist spice labels like this version you can get on Amazon for $18.95!

Promising review: "I actually saw someone on TikTok who had them and I had to get them. I love them." — jessica ybarra
$21.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A five-shelf hanging closet organizer to streamline your closet's aesthetic
Promising review: "WOW, TikTok for the win again — this saved me SO MUCH space for organizing my leggings and jeans." — ESmith1090
$13.87 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A marble makeup bag designed with completely adjustable compartments
Promising review: "Beautiful and sturdy. Fits everything that I need it to. Used to have my makeup and brushes displayed on the sink in our second bathroom, but with the toilet being right there and the cats jumping up on the counter it started to feel unhygienic. So I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. It looks nice on the vanity and keeps everything clean and organized." — Shannon Jendrycki
$15.19 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A toothbrush holder and dispenser you can mount right on the wall
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids' bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." — Sariyah J
$17.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A sleek 3-in-1 wireless charger to take care of your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of those TikTok videos called 'things I got on Amazon.' Well, this one caught my eye as I am the owner of the three items mentioned it charges. Two weeks in and I’m so glad TikTok made me do it. Well worth it. The first few nights I felt like the watch was hard to connect. By simple readjusting the charger part I realized it wasn’t fully clicked in place. Once I fixed that, it works perfectly. Love it!!!" — Joel and Rochelle Wingo
$30.59 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A car tissue holder that's actually quite versatile
Promising review: "I love this so much! I saw a TikTok of a girl who put disposable masks in it and had to get one. And it’s still useful when the pandemic is over to hold napkins. If you have a cream headliner it blends in super well. The zipper makes it look more expensive than it was. Honestly, it’s the the best 'upgrade' I’ve done to my car." — Laura King
$12.97 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A cable cord–concealing box
Promising review: "I bought it because I saw a woman on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" — Chidi
$26.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A set of two traceless adhesive shelves for your bathroom or kitchen
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" — Sara B
$30.95 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A large capacity rotating makeup organizer
Promising review: "Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — Reagan
$34.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." — D. Carter
$7.98 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A 21-piece set of drawer organizers
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this in my journey for a more organized home. I bought them not knowing exactly where I’d use them, but as I cleaned my home I found numerous uses for them and could not be happier to have them available. They are somewhat stackable for storage when not being used, but the mostly straight side allows for maximum storage and no dead space between the trays. I will be buying this set again!" — Nicole Mussler
$24.29 at Amazon
37
Amazon
A rolling storage cart and organizer
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this cart! Saw it on TikTok and I purchased the same one. It has made me so much more organized than before. Everything is right where I need it." — Trish
$67.47 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A set of stackable trays in pretty pastels and geometric designs
Promising review: "I fell into the TikTok things you need hole on Amazon — and well I am NOT mad at this purchase! I love how it looks! Super cute and holds all my items I need it to!" — Felicia
$9.88 at Amazon
39
Amazon
A freestanding water bottle holder for easy access
Some folks also use this for wine bottles!

Promising review: "I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my coozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" — Heather
$39.99 at Amazon
40
Amazon
A set of adjustable desk shelves to organize your professional knickknacks
Promising review: "I was running out of space for my books and this was a perfect fix!! Easy to use and fit perfectly on top of my bookshelf. Saw this on TikTok and would definitely recommend!" — Barbara Zurowski
$25.99 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A sturdy hanger stacker to neatly store the hangers you aren't using
Promising review: "My 'TikTok made my buy it.' Not sure why I didn’t buy it a long time ago! Has definitely helped with organizing." — Ashley
$23.23 at Amazon
42
Amazon
A multi-level jewelry stand so you can actually see all of your beautiful accessories
Promising review: "Great for product photography to show your jewelry. I saw this on TikTok." — JBag
$21.60 at Amazon
