The 10 Most Popular Bucket List Travel Experiences On TikTok

Images By Tang Ming Tung via Getty Images Need some wanderlust inspiration? This new report based on TikTok travel videos may inspire you.

TikTok offers ideas for new recipes, cleaning hacks, dance moves, outfits and seemingly everything else under the sun. For those who love to explore the world, the app can also be a big source of travel inspiration.

A new report from the flight deal service Next Vacay notes that Google searches for “travel TikTok videos” have increased by 350% over the past year. The travel company also analyzed the most-viewed destinations on the platform and put together a “bucket list” of experiences around the world.

Advertisement

The list is based on TikTok popularity, as well as Tripadvisor review scores, annual visitor counts, weather and availability of affordable accommodations. Next Vacay used TikTok search to determine the number of views each attraction received as of Feb. 22.

Given the preponderance of “Disney adults” on TikTok, it’s probably not surprising that Walt Disney World came in first. Other trending travel experiences included international attractions like Stonehenge, as well as some top U.S. destinations.

Of course, the accessibility of these attractions can vary based on the evolving pandemic situation, so it’s important to keep up to date with the latest public health guidance before booking travel. But at least you can safely turn to TikTok to fuel your wanderlust.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 bucket list travel experiences on TikTok, according to the new report.

Advertisement