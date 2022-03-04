The 10 Most Popular Bucket List Travel Experiences On TikTok

TikTok offers ideas for new recipes, cleaning hacks, dance moves, outfits and seemingly everything else under the sun. For those who love to explore the world, the app can also be a big source of travel inspiration.
A new report from the flight deal service Next Vacay notes that Google searches for “travel TikTok videos” have increased by 350% over the past year. The travel company also analyzed the most-viewed destinations on the platform and put together a “bucket list” of experiences around the world.
The list is based on TikTok popularity, as well as Tripadvisor review scores, annual visitor counts, weather and availability of affordable accommodations. Next Vacay used TikTok search to determine the number of views each attraction received as of Feb. 22.
Given the preponderance of “Disney adults” on TikTok, it’s probably not surprising that Walt Disney World came in first. Other trending travel experiences included international attractions like Stonehenge, as well as some top U.S. destinations.
Of course, the accessibility of these attractions can vary based on the evolving pandemic situation, so it’s important to keep up to date with the latest public health guidance before booking travel. But at least you can safely turn to TikTok to fuel your wanderlust.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 bucket list travel experiences on TikTok, according to the new report.
Walt Disney World
Handout via Getty Images
The report noted that the Florida theme park racked up 8.6 billion views on TikTok as of late February and its Tripadvisor rating is 4.5. The report recommended planning your Disney trip for the winter months to avoid the summer crowds.
Burj Khalifa
dblight via Getty Images
Located in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper is the tallest building in the world, and the report says it has been viewed on TikTok at least 1.9 billion times.
Eiffel Tower
Alexander Spatari via Getty Images
The Paris tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, so it's only natural it's gotten a lot of TikTok love with more than 719 million views. You can channel your inner "Emily in Paris" and visit the Eiffel Tower any time of year, but the report endorsed fall as the best season with shorter lines and crisp weather.
Taj Mahal
Instants via Getty Images
Located in Agra, the Taj Mahal is India's most famous attraction and ranks No. 4 on Next Vacay's bucket list. With 377.4 million views on TikTok, this landmark has a 4.5 ranking on Tripadvisor and attracts about 8 million visitors annually.
Grand Canyon
Dean Fikar via Getty Images
It only takes one visit to understand why the Grand Canyon is one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Clearly TikTok users appreciate the stunning vistas and rich history of this national park, which has at least 273 million views (and counting) on the platform.
Las Vegas Strip
Westend61 via Getty Images
Even if you aren't a big gambler, there's something for everyone in Las Vegas — including world-class restaurants, shopping, live shows, sports and roller coasters. The famous Strip has a TikTok view count exceeding 259 million.
Golden Gate Bridge
Nirian via Getty Images
When you think of American structural icons, the distinctive red suspension bridge linking San Francisco and Marin County certainly springs to mind. The report notes that the Golden Gate Bridge has racked up over 118 million TikTok views and recommends visiting the Bay Area landmark in the fall for a better chance at fog-free views.
Hoover Dam
Mark Newman via Getty Images
We might not often see the Hoover Dam on a list with the Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal, but Next Vacay touted its TikTok view count of 68.8 million, 4.5 Tripadvisor rating and pleasant, less-crowded winter conditions for admiring the engineering marvel.
Yosemite National Park
uschools via Getty Images
California is full of iconic attractions for visitors to enjoy. With 59.6 million TikTok views and gorgeous natural landscapes, Yosemite National Park made Next Vacay's bucket list. The travel company recommends a summer visit for peak conditions.
Stonehenge
jessicaphoto via Getty Images
We might not know the answers to all of Stonehenge's mysteries, but we do know that the prehistoric monument has racked up almost 52 million TikTok views. Try making the trip to Salisbury, England, in the summer months to best experience the site.