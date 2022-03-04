Travel

The 10 Most Popular Bucket List Travel Experiences On TikTok

A new report lists destinations that are trending on the social media app — and some may surprise you.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Need some wanderlust inspiration? This new report based on TikTok travel videos may inspire you.
Images By Tang Ming Tung via Getty Images
Need some wanderlust inspiration? This new report based on TikTok travel videos may inspire you.

TikTok offers ideas for new recipes, cleaning hacks, dance moves, outfits and seemingly everything else under the sun. For those who love to explore the world, the app can also be a big source of travel inspiration.

A new report from the flight deal service Next Vacay notes that Google searches for “travel TikTok videos” have increased by 350% over the past year. The travel company also analyzed the most-viewed destinations on the platform and put together a “bucket list” of experiences around the world.

The list is based on TikTok popularity, as well as Tripadvisor review scores, annual visitor counts, weather and availability of affordable accommodations. Next Vacay used TikTok search to determine the number of views each attraction received as of Feb. 22.

Given the preponderance of “Disney adults” on TikTok, it’s probably not surprising that Walt Disney World came in first. Other trending travel experiences included international attractions like Stonehenge, as well as some top U.S. destinations.

Of course, the accessibility of these attractions can vary based on the evolving pandemic situation, so it’s important to keep up to date with the latest public health guidance before booking travel. But at least you can safely turn to TikTok to fuel your wanderlust.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 bucket list travel experiences on TikTok, according to the new report.

1
Walt Disney World
Handout via Getty Images
The report noted that the Florida theme park racked up 8.6 billion views on TikTok as of late February and its Tripadvisor rating is 4.5. The report recommended planning your Disney trip for the winter months to avoid the summer crowds.
2
Burj Khalifa
dblight via Getty Images
Located in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper is the tallest building in the world, and the report says it has been viewed on TikTok at least 1.9 billion times.
3
Eiffel Tower
Alexander Spatari via Getty Images
The Paris tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, so it's only natural it's gotten a lot of TikTok love with more than 719 million views. You can channel your inner "Emily in Paris" and visit the Eiffel Tower any time of year, but the report endorsed fall as the best season with shorter lines and crisp weather.
4
Taj Mahal
Instants via Getty Images
Located in Agra, the Taj Mahal is India's most famous attraction and ranks No. 4 on Next Vacay's bucket list. With 377.4 million views on TikTok, this landmark has a 4.5 ranking on Tripadvisor and attracts about 8 million visitors annually.
5
Grand Canyon
Dean Fikar via Getty Images
It only takes one visit to understand why the Grand Canyon is one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Clearly TikTok users appreciate the stunning vistas and rich history of this national park, which has at least 273 million views (and counting) on the platform.
6
Las Vegas Strip
Westend61 via Getty Images
Even if you aren't a big gambler, there's something for everyone in Las Vegas — including world-class restaurants, shopping, live shows, sports and roller coasters. The famous Strip has a TikTok view count exceeding 259 million.
7
Golden Gate Bridge
Nirian via Getty Images
When you think of American structural icons, the distinctive red suspension bridge linking San Francisco and Marin County certainly springs to mind. The report notes that the Golden Gate Bridge has racked up over 118 million TikTok views and recommends visiting the Bay Area landmark in the fall for a better chance at fog-free views.
8
Hoover Dam
Mark Newman via Getty Images
We might not often see the Hoover Dam on a list with the Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal, but Next Vacay touted its TikTok view count of 68.8 million, 4.5 Tripadvisor rating and pleasant, less-crowded winter conditions for admiring the engineering marvel.
9
Yosemite National Park
uschools via Getty Images
California is full of iconic attractions for visitors to enjoy. With 59.6 million TikTok views and gorgeous natural landscapes, Yosemite National Park made Next Vacay's bucket list. The travel company recommends a summer visit for peak conditions.
10
Stonehenge
jessicaphoto via Getty Images
We might not know the answers to all of Stonehenge's mysteries, but we do know that the prehistoric monument has racked up almost 52 million TikTok views. Try making the trip to Salisbury, England, in the summer months to best experience the site.
travelTikTokwalt disney worldbucket list

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Many Faces Of Family Meals, With Or Without Kids

Home & Living

16 Things You Should Automate Right Now To Instantly Feel Less Stressed

Food & Drink

The Best Cooking Tasks For Kids Of Every Age, From Toddlers To Teens

Wellness

What Not To Say To Immunocompromised People Right Now

Work/Life

Help! I Only Feel Productive In The Afternoon

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Men, According To Glowing Amazon Reviews

Shopping

15 Life-Saving Items That Nurses Say You Should Keep At Home

Shopping

13 Small Ukrainian Businesses You Can Support On Etsy Right Now

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Shopping

Cleaning Experts Keep These 5 Products In Their Homes At All Times

Shopping

The $13 Hoop Earrings I Never Take Off

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Help De-Complicate Your Life

Shopping

Parents Reveal Exactly What You Need To Add To Your Baby Registry

Shopping

12 Ways To Deal With Motherhood Stress That Aren't Wine

Shopping

These KN95 Covid Face Masks Are Half Off For A Limited Time

Shopping

Jill Biden Wore This Sunflower Face Mask To Show Her Support For Ukraine

Shopping

It's Spring Cleaning Season. Get Tidy With These Must-Have Items From Amazon.

Shopping

Enter The Rain Clog, A Waterproof Shoe You'll Actually Want To Wear

Shopping

Need A Break From Wordle (And Your Phone)? Try One Of These Fun Word Games Instead

Food & Drink

How To Cook With Your Kids Meltdown-Free, According To Kids' Cooking Teachers

Parenting

This Simple Technique Can Soothe Your Kid — And You — During A Tantrum

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Just Figured Out About COVID

Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'A Madea Homecoming'

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Forget Perfect Family Meals: Ain't No Shame In A Lazy Buttered-Noodle Dinner Game

Work/Life

How To Read Your Paycheck To Make Sure It's Correct

Shopping

The Life-Changing Cleaning Products You Should Always Have In Your Car

Shopping

The Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Bleached Hair

Shopping

The Lash Tool Kim Kardashian Uses Is Only $9

Shopping

46 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That Dyson's Animal Vacuum Is Worth The Investment

Wellness

7 Tips Experts Swear By For Foot Pain

Shopping

Get The $14 Heatless Curling Tool Sydney Sweeney's Character Used In 'Euphoria'

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February

Shopping

27 Things Pet Parents Say Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

If You Want A Cheat Code For Cleaning, These 31 Products Can Help

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

How To Maintain Your Friendships If You're Dealing With Anxiety Or Depression

Shopping

How Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Spends A Day Using Only Black-Owned Products