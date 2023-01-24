ShoppingTikTokShoesslippers

TikTok Has Crowned These Shoes The Best Ugg Dupes

Whether you're looking for slides or boots, these shoes are total Ugg lookalikes — at an affordable price point.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A platform<a href="https://www.amazon.com/CUSHIONAIRE-Womens-Genuine-platform-Memory/dp/B0BMM45GXB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" mini suede boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CUSHIONAIRE-Womens-Genuine-platform-Memory/dp/B0BMM45GXB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> mini suede boot</a>, Secret Treasure suede <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSecret-Treasures-Women-s-Genuine-Suede-Clog-Slipper%2F123300885&subId1=63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slipper slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSecret-Treasures-Women-s-Genuine-Suede-Clog-Slipper%2F123300885&subId1=63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">slipper slides</a> and a pair of Koolaburra <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Koolaburra-UGG-Womens-Koola-Fashion/dp/B0BRS7PLQD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sheepskin boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Koolaburra-UGG-Womens-Koola-Fashion/dp/B0BRS7PLQD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63c9bf32e4b0c8e3fc75faf7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sheepskin boots</a>.
Amazon, Walmart
A platform mini suede boot, Secret Treasure suede slipper slides and a pair of Koolaburra sheepskin boots.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that boots from Ugg, the Australian-based apparel brand, have been the shoe of this winter season. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Kiki Palmer has been spotted in a chunky Tasman slipper or the new platform booties, perfectly paired with some cozy knit socks.

I myself was influenced to purchase a pair only to wait weeks upon weeks for them to be available off backorder. As it turns out, the high demand has other Ugg-seekers facing similar problems.

As a way to avoid long shipping times, limited sizing and out-of-stock notices (while saving some money in the process), many people on TikTok and beyond have been buying some incredibly convincing and more affordable lookalikes instead.

These near-replicas come available in a number of Ugg’s most popular and signature styles, like an ultra-mini slide or the classic sheepskin boots. Shop TikTok’s favorites below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A shearling fur and sheepskin slipper
Closely resembling the Ugg Coquette slides, these plush clog slippers from Secret Treasures have a memory foam insole and are made with 100% genuine suede. The durable rubber outsoles make these appropriate for both indoor and outdoor wear and you can currently grab them in two colors in women's sizes 6-11. Although the platform version of these lookalikes are the style that went viral, they have since sold out — but these flat ones are a close second.
$11 at Walmart
2
Public Desire
Embroidered Tasman lookalikes
The Ugg Tasman slippers are notorious for selling out. Luckily these convincing copycats from Public Desire haven't... yet. Featuring that signature embroidered trim, a low profile slip-on style and plush interior, reviewers say you would never know these aren’t the real thing. You can get these in three colors in women's 5-10.
Tan: $52.99 at Public DesireBlack: $52.99 at Public Desire
3
Amazon
Platform mini suede boot
One shoe fueling the great Ugg resurgence is the brand’s ultra-mini booties with a chunky platform. If you can't get your hands on the originals or don't want to spend over $100 on a pair, these by Cushionaire are a trending favorite on TikTok. They may not be made with shearling, but they do have a memory foam insole, a genuine suede exterior and a soft faux fur lining. They are also available in four colors in women's 5-12 as well as wide sizing options.
$79.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A mini ankle boot with memory foam sole
Also made by Cushionaire, these ultra-mini booties look identical to the Ugg version. They have a soft suede exterior, a faux fur lining and a long lasting rubber sole. The color and pattern options are equally as impressive and come in 21 different size options, including for wide feet.
$59.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A classic pull-on boot
Koolaburra, a sister brand to Uggs, makes these classic pull-on boots that reach mid-shin. A combination of sheepskin and faux fur make up the cushioned interior (the original Ugg is made with just 100% shearling) and soft suede makes up the exterior. You can grab these in 10 colors in women's 5-12.
$49.95+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
Suede ultra-mini mules
If you like the look of the Ugg classic boot, but don't want to bother with a pull-on style, these mules modeled after the classic Ugg slipper are the option for you. They are made with genuine suede and a soft faux shearling lining, plus, there's a memory foam insole. If you don't like suede, there are vegan suede options, as well as 6 color choices in sizes 6-11.
Regular: $49.99+ at AmazonPlatform: $69.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A faux fur ankle bootie
Made by Koolaburra and resembling the Ugg Blakeley boot, these folded ankle booties feature faux fur lining, a genuine suede exterior, a rear pull tab and four color options. You can get these in women's sizes 5-12.
$89.95+ at Amazon
8
H&M
Padded puffer boots
Perfectly waterproof and snow-resistant, these padded boots with quilted seams from H&M mimic the Ugg puffer boots to near-perfection. This rendition has an elasticized opening along with a fleece lining and fleece insoles. They are available in women's sizes 4-10 and also come in a matte leopard print.
$34.99 at H&M
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Altra Via Olympus sneaker

The Highest Rated Men’s Running Shoes on Zappos

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Your Body On Alcohol: How It Affects Your Heart, Liver, Weight And Cancer Risk

Parenting

These Care Options For New Parents Around The World Will Make You Consider Moving

Wellness

Here’s How To Have A Calmer Sunday Night

Wellness

How Long Are You Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant? Here’s What To Know.

Work/Life

Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Is A Lesson For Anyone Who Has Burnout At Work

Food & Drink

Everyone’s Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

30 Tweets About 'Bluey' That Parents Will Totally Relate To

Wellness

This Simple Scandinavian Bed Hack Could Be The Key To Better Sleep

Home & Living

This New Korean Sci-Fi Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Sitcom Spinoff Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Instead Of A Hot Or Cold Shower, Consider A Contrast Shower

Parenting

The Important Life Stage We Should Be Talking About — But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Wellness

Is Today Really The Saddest Day Of The Year? What To Know About 'Blue Monday.'

Work/Life

The 5 Worst Types Of People To Work With Over Christmas

Shopping

The Sparkliest, Spangliest Holiday Frocks At Target

Parenting

Help! My Kid Hates How They Look In Pictures

Shopping

30 Cute, Cheap Stocking Stuffers That May Be Small But Will Bring Major Joy

Parenting

Why You Shouldn't Force Your Kid To Hug Or Kiss Their Relatives

Home & Living

Is Cellphone Insurance Worth It?