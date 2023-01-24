I’m not exaggerating when I say that boots from Ugg, the Australian-based apparel brand, have been the shoe of this winter season. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Kiki Palmer has been spotted in a chunky Tasman slipper or the new platform booties, perfectly paired with some cozy knit socks.

I myself was influenced to purchase a pair only to wait weeks upon weeks for them to be available off backorder. As it turns out, the high demand has other Ugg-seekers facing similar problems.

As a way to avoid long shipping times, limited sizing and out-of-stock notices (while saving some money in the process), many people on TikTok and beyond have been buying some incredibly convincing and more affordable lookalikes instead.

These near-replicas come available in a number of Ugg’s most popular and signature styles, like an ultra-mini slide or the classic sheepskin boots. Shop TikTok’s favorites below.

