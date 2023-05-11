“Such a small bag, but so much space. I love this bag so much. I use it with almost every outfit I wear. It’s my go-to bag!” — Nicole

“Cutest bag ever. This bag is so adorable and minimalistic, it fits with absolutely any outfit. i got it in the color natural and it’s more yellow-cream than white but still so cute! it fits so much stuff, and for those looking to bring it to kpop concerts, fits a txt lightstick just right. i’m super excited to use it this summer at festivals and shows! it’s the perfect everyday bag and i would seriously buy it in every color if i could. love uniqlo :)” — Bella

“Fits so much and looks great! My partner and I got matching bags. They fit all kinds of goodies and we look so cute when we wear them together!” — Kwon

“Love this bag. Super light weight and big enough for a lot of things like my phone, wallet, and even a water bottle!” — Uniqlo customer