This Stylish, Roomy Crossbody Bag Has Gone Viral — And It's Less Than $20

Fashion insiders predict that Uniqlo's beloved crossbody is going to be everywhere this summer.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Uniqlo <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=645997f8e4b09eef83017352&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457244-000%2F00%3FcolorDisplayCode%3D09" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="round mini shoulder bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645997f8e4b09eef83017352" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=645997f8e4b09eef83017352&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457244-000%2F00%3FcolorDisplayCode%3D09" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">round mini shoulder bags</a>
Uniqlo
Uniqlo round mini shoulder bags
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Uniqlo has cemented its status as a one-stop-shop for both fashion devotees and unfussy people looking for easy, affordable staples. The retailer’s collaborations with the likes of Marimekko and J.W. Anderson sell out in a flash, alongside cult-fave Uniqlo classics like trendy bestselling jeans and the perfect white T-shirt.

The latest viral hit from the Japanese retailer is an easy, breezy shoulder bag that just might be on the verge of becoming this summer’s must-have “it bag” — and, unlike other bags that bear this title, it’s less than $20.

Uniqlo’s round mini shoulder bag is taking over TikTok with over 13.8 million views and counting — and getting tons of press from serious style outlets. It’s beloved for its casual silhouette, practical fabric, sweet colorways and versatile crossbody strap.

$19.90 at Uniqlo
This <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=645997f8e4b09eef83017352&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457244-000%2F00%3FcolorDisplayCode%3D09" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cult-fave bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645997f8e4b09eef83017352" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=645997f8e4b09eef83017352&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457244-000%2F00%3FcolorDisplayCode%3D09" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="9">cult-fave bag</a> is available in a variety of colors and patterns.
Uniqlo
This cult-fave bag is available in a variety of colors and patterns.

Many TikTokers and reviewers pointed out that it’s shockingly roomy, despite its relatively small footprint. It can fit everyday items including your wallet, phone, makeup and other essentials. If you’re hitting any concerts and big events where you want to be hands-free but still keep your must-haves close, then this is the bag for you.

And coming in at just under $20, you can pick up the round mini shoulder bag without straying too far from your planned shopping budget.

Made with durable poly fabric, it has a water-repellent finish, piping that helps the bag maintain its form while giving it a bit of visual interest, a convenient inner pocket to keep small items like keys or a phone or credit cards safe and a universally flattering gender-neutral design so it can be enjoyed by absolutely everyone. The bag is available in eight lovely solid colors, but if you’re partial to a bit more pattern and pizzazz, Uniqlo just recently released a collaboration with the estate of the late artist Keith Haring that includes four different patterns and colorways to choose from, including blue, black, yellow and white.

This everyday bag is primed to become your go-to for the coming season and beyond. Check out a few glowing reviews at Uniqlo’s website and then pick one up for yourself while they’re still available — chances are high that they’ll be selling out post-haste.

Promising reviews:

“Such a small bag, but so much space. I love this bag so much. I use it with almost every outfit I wear. It’s my go-to bag!” — Nicole

“Cutest bag ever. This bag is so adorable and minimalistic, it fits with absolutely any outfit. i got it in the color natural and it’s more yellow-cream than white but still so cute! it fits so much stuff, and for those looking to bring it to kpop concerts, fits a txt lightstick just right. i’m super excited to use it this summer at festivals and shows! it’s the perfect everyday bag and i would seriously buy it in every color if i could. love uniqlo :)” — Bella

“Fits so much and looks great! My partner and I got matching bags. They fit all kinds of goodies and we look so cute when we wear them together!” — Kwon

“Love this bag. Super light weight and big enough for a lot of things like my phone, wallet, and even a water bottle!” — Uniqlo customer

$19.90 at Uniqlo
