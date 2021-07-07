Work/Life

13 TikToks About The Funny, Real Struggle Of Returning To An Office

People got used to working from home, and they're making amusing videos about what it's like to go back.
That face on the left? We've all made it.&nbsp;
This summer, more companies are recalling employees back to the office after months and months of remote work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people are not happy about this change. The majority of workers in the U.S. would prefer to work from home at least some of the time, according to one survey.

Some professionals who’ve gotten used to working from the comfort of their own homes are channeling their frustration, dread and anxiety about going back to the office into funny TikToks for all to commiserate with.

Here are some of the things people on TikTok will miss most about working from home:

Skipping Out On Corporate Bureaucracy

@theeskylarshow

#work #boss #funny

♬ original sound - I’m Abbey T.

Showering At Odd Hours

@sharnaclara

I’m not coming back... EVER! #fyp #xzybca #viral #workingfromhome

♬ BGC Drama Effect - whozmanzz

Living Like A ‘Bridge Troll’

@thatpositiveb

When they call you back into the office.🙅‍♀️#bridgetroll #fyp #skit #fy #Coming2America #nottodaysatan #itwasntme #selltheoffice #McDonaldsccSing

♬ original sound - ThatpositiveB

Belting Out Songs In Peace

@ad.meyer

Anyone else have this problem? #returntowork #officelife #wfhchallenge #wfhthemusical #wfh #endofanera #homeoffice #streetsdojacat

♬ original sound - nymph🪐🌟🌞

Not Having To Wear Corporate Outfits

@meeandminnie

When you gotta go back to the office & wear real clothes 😭 #TikTokGGT #wfhproblems #wfhlife #robelife4life

♬ original sound - Alexia Croffet

Not Having To Share A Bathroom

@hotdaddyissues

The veRY IDEA of going back to the office makes me gassy 😤 #fyp #wfh #office #officelife #funny #rant #foryou #MakeItMagical #lol #comedy

♬ original sound - CHeck

Taking Leisurely Breaks Without Anyone Noticing

@alexeating

Old habits die hard 😅 #WFH #Corporate #WorkTok

♬ Spongebob - Dante9k

Not Having To Commute

@sidewaysullivan

is this the new normal? #comedy #workfromhome #work #gaytiktok #lgbtq #ginger #queer #pandemicproblems #9to5 #job #FordMaverick

♬ Liberal_kitsch stacks love on top and more - Chlo

Work-From-Home Co-Workers

@audritalavera

True story #fyp #backtowork

♬ original sound - Audri Talavera

Not Getting To Work Where They Want

@businessandbrunch

Who else has to go back to the office #workfromhome #backtowork #fyp #foryoupage

♬ ALREADY - Beyoncé & Shatta Wale & Major Lazer
@loewhaley

#wfh #corporate #millennial #9to5 #office

♬ original sound - Laura
@anwr00tbeer

lol I’m so dramatic 🖤 bye #workfromhome #remotework #wfh #virtualwork #workingfromhome #backtowork #returntowork #hybrid #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #4u

♬ always remember you - Abbi Sutphen
@cadyheronsflipflops

You gonna learn 😎 #wfh #returntowork #corporate #office

♬ BB.EIGHT USED MY AUDIO YALL - 🍫lofii🥤
