TikTok That face on the left? We've all made it.

This summer, more companies are recalling employees back to the office after months and months of remote work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people are not happy about this change. The majority of workers in the U.S. would prefer to work from home at least some of the time, according to one survey.

Advertisement

Some professionals who’ve gotten used to working from the comfort of their own homes are channeling their frustration, dread and anxiety about going back to the office into funny TikToks for all to commiserate with.

Here are some of the things people on TikTok will miss most about working from home:

Skipping Out On Corporate Bureaucracy

Showering At Odd Hours

Advertisement

Living Like A ‘Bridge Troll’

Belting Out Songs In Peace

Not Having To Wear Corporate Outfits





Not Having To Share A Bathroom





Advertisement

Taking Leisurely Breaks Without Anyone Noticing

Not Having To Commute

Work-From-Home Co-Workers