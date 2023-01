36 Beloved TikTok Beauty Products You'll Want In Your Arsenal In 2023

Eyeshadow color removal sponges

"I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well.So even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and!": "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes.Great buy. Super easy to wash. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, but when I do finally travel again, I'm sure this will be excellent to travel with and make it so that I only need to bring one or two brushes." — Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett