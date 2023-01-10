36 Beloved TikTok Beauty Products You'll Want In Your Arsenal In 2023

Popular items from this list:
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I
noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and taste
s!" —Victoria Bravo
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel*Another* promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" —LuckLocust
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex "dupe" repairing mask
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.Promising review:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick
in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health. Promising review:
"This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer
. It's a great multitasking product." —alizza d.
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer that reviewers swear by
Allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN.
Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because it's constantly out of stock thanks to TikTok.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
A bottle of Fanola "No Yellow" purple shampoo
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS!! When I get my hair highlighted, I always use another purple shampoo and it never works for my hair at all. So I wanted to try this (thanks to TikTok). And I am not disappointed. My super yellow hair turned the blonde I wanted within one use,
and I have used it more often and it just lightens it more and more. But beware it can stain hands so rinse your hands after!" —jillian lee
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
TBH, at the start of the pandemic I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form
, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers.
11/10 subscribe. Promising review:
"Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying.
It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Tower 28's SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen foundation
in action.
Tower 28 is a vegan, cruelty-free small business that specializes in products for sensitive skin.Promising review:
"I’ve been looking for a tinted sunscreen for so long and have been through so many brands. After reading an article about this product, I went ahead and purchased. This is what I’ve tirelessly been looking for! Covers just enough, makes me dewy, and provided SPF 30 protection. I will be a lifetime consumer!" —KWally21
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
A RobeCurls heatless hair curler
Emikeni
is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials
included on their site.Promising review
: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in.
Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!
" —Katie Porter
An Onset soap eyebrow kit
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." —Linds
A shampoo scalp massager
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
A facial ice roller you can stash in the fridge or freezer
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented. Promising review:
"Someone on TikTok said her (young looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —PinkRibbonGIrl
A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick
in action. Promising review
: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up.
The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is
." —Kristina Bumbelow
A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm complete with SPF 25
Promising review:
"So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious.
I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —Trisha
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch spot treatment
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Eyeshadow color removal sponges
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say about it:
"I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok
and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful) and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds.
So even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes
!" Promising review
: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next.
Great buy. Super easy to wash. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, but when I do finally travel again, I'm sure this will be excellent to travel with and make it so that I only need to bring one or two brushes." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray leave-in conditioner
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray
in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it.Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
A suuuper-popular Bio-Oil made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender
FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago
and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months
. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night. Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference.
It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
A popular jade roller and gua sha set
Promising review
: "Honestly I got this after seeing some TikToks about it, I feel like my face gets really puffy and heard this thing helps. I was super skeptical but it wasn’t a bad price so I thought I’d get it. THIS THING WORKS
. I’ve been using it for about two weeks now every night after I wash my face and put on moisturizer and it honestly is really sculpting my face. I’ve noticed quite a bit of noticeable changes after using it in the short time. I also get a lot of jaw pain and use it to massage right under my cheeks to relieve tension.
Worth it for the price I think and would also make a great gift." —Alyssa
A beginner-friendly NYX mechanical eyeliner
Check out a TikTok of the eyeliner
in action. Promising review:
"I'm HORRIBLE at applying eyeliner, so this was a godsend. It's creamy, so it doesn't snag on your eyelid when you apply it, but it dries out in a minute or so, so it actually lasts all day.
If I want a darker look, I put on black or navy eyeliner and then apply this on top — it smooths over the shakiness of the dark eyeliner, and looks a whole lot more interesting (like I actually put work into it, when I really didn't). I used to use a different liquid eyeshadow, but I found this and it works so much better — it stays on for a lot longer, doesn't fade, and actually reaches the lid line.Even though it stays on for a while (all day — 10+ hours), it comes off really easily with a wipe or miscellar water.
It's great for covering mistakes or simply as a stand-in so you don't have to project to the world that you have no clue what you're doing with eyeliner." —Anonymous 1
A foundation brush with soft but firm bristles
Check out TikTok of the makeup brush
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product.
I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
Live Tinted's Huestick Corrector, which is a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multistick
Live Tinted is a small woman-owned business founded by entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for al skin tones. Promising reviews
: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup.
I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a BeautyBlender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup
. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
This tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye.Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
Nyx Butter Gloss, which is quite famous for its hydrating, smooth gleam
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this. And Iam so glad I did. It feels so moisturizing and the color fits my tan skin so well. I could wear this all day. And it lasts so well. Not tacky or too sticky. Will be buying more." —Shalyssa
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower
Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
A set of effective extra soft toothbrushes
Promising review:
"I bought these for our eldest son who recently got braces. Other brushes were irritating his gums, and I happened to see these on TikTok, so I thought what could it hurt. My son loves them — cleans his teeth, and no irritated gums.
Will definitely be buying more in the future. Highly recommended." —Stina
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a summer run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands,
no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
were stinging.Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATL
An Eos shea butter shaving cream
Promising review
: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." —Luis
(available in five varieties, including a sensitive skin version).
!).