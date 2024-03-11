28 TikTok-Viral Pieces Of Clothing That Won’t Cost You An Arm And A Leg

Popular items on this list include:
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A classic Hanes sweatshirt
Available in sizes S–5XL and 17 colors.
Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
A ribbed workout jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–XXL and five colors.
Promising review
: "Absolutely one of my fav purchases from Amazon, thanks to TikTok. It literally snatched me up, it gives what it’s supposed to be giving. I’m going to buy more in other colors I love it that much.
It’s tight and structured to fit your body. I got my regular size. It’s not see-through at all. Very good material. Definitely buy!!!" — Kaylie Ohneck
A split-hem mini skirt
Available in sizes XXS–4X and 38 styles.Promising review
: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch, which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through could wear without tights, etc. Super cute
with the slit, and I'm glad I bought it." — Jordyn Brown
A pair of opaque thermal tights
Available in women's sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos.
Promising reviews:
"I saw someone on TikTok talk about these so I bought them. I am so happy I did, they're very warm and stretch. They fit me perfectly. I can’t wait to get skirts so I can wear them." — Eren
"The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest.
I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants.
They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." — Cindy Henley
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Love these! Wish they did not go viral on TikTok, as they are now hard to find." — Jamie Zins
An oversized sweater-vest
Available in sizes S–L and seven styles.Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item.... It’s very soft and thick, which isn’t wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
A strapless mesh bustier
Available in sizes 00–14 and in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it!
Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set
Available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
"Couldn't believe a TikTok recommendation could be this amazing!
Got it as a gift and our daughter absolutely adores it. I never get the right gift for her because she's super picky but this was a stunner!" — Kaye
A pair of fleece-lined leggings
Available in sizes XS–3XL, in 24 colors, and in two different pocket options.Promising review:
"I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too!
I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these
." — Beth Lynn Nolen
A structured blazer
Available in sizes XXS–5X and 17 colors/styles.
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy this. And I don’t regret it at all. I’ll buy all the colors. Fits great." — Marissa
A ribbed long-sleeve boatneck "brami"
Klassy Network
is a woman-founded small biz by Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras
if you need/want! Available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors.Promising review:
"I am so happy they are making more flowy options for those of us who don’t want a tight fit. This is so great I’m going to get another one because I’m going to be living in it.
I can leave it up for more of a boat neck or pull it down over my shoulders. The fabric is comfy and not too warm. I could wear this right into spring. I would love to see a short sleeve summer version with an a-line flowy top like this." —Tracy M.
A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans
Available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and eight colors.
Promising review
: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well.
I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" — Amazon customer
A cushy quilted jacket
Available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors.Promising review
: "I normally get medium in jackets. I ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" — Aron Wolfson
A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants
Available in sizes XXS–4XL and in 23 colors/styles.Promising review:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customer
A lightweight cropped jacket
Available in sizes XS—XXL and in 13 colors.
Promising reviews:
"This is one of the viral TikTok jackets and it is very figure-fitting and cute.
Has good stretch. I got an XL because I’m busty. Fits perfect and will also be cute with tights or slim fit jeans." — Amazon customer
"I do indoor cycling and the room is usually very cold when we get in, I needed something light, and colorful but not bulky. This is the perfect lightweight workout jacket!
The fabric feels high quality and the design is beautiful." — Patricia Ibarra
A strappy dress in a trusty floral print
Available in sizes XXS–XL and 10 styles, including a shorter version.Promising reviews
: "Saw it on TikTok and couldn't help myself. Looks exactly like it does in the videos and it’s very cute. Can be worn with sneakers and/or heels. Just as chic either way
. Satin-like feel. Love it." — Siva Tibet
"My friend owns the real deal Réalisation Par dress and let me borrow it for an event, and afterward I knew I was in love and needed it for myself. In searching the internet high and low for an alternative, I found this and honestly it's perfect. It fits amazing, and looks exactly like the real thing.
I will be candidly honest, the stitching is a little wonky on some of the sides, but hardly noticeable to others. I will totally buy another one of these dresses in another print. I get so many compliments every time I wear it." — Zoey
A pair of viral cargo pants
Available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors.Promising review
: "I love, love, love these cargos! They fit so nice (and they make your butt look nice lol) I want to get every color. I could have sized up because of the drawstring, but I still like how they fit! I get compliments on them so much.
" — Asia
A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants
Available in sizes XS—3X, Short sizes, and 33 colors.
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!
" — Bretta Little
A backless sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors.Promising review:
"I bought this to wear to a winter wedding and it was absolutely gorgeous. I felt so beautiful in this dress. I got so many compliments." — jessica11
A faux shearling moto jacket
Available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors and styles.
Promising review:
"I get so many compliments on this jacket. I was influenced by a TikToker and I was happy I did. People always think it's the Zara jacket, and I always say it’s from Amazon. Thank you for this great jacket." — Alvin C. Paleracio
A pair of high-waisted paperbag pants
Available in women's sizes XS–3X and 33 styles.
Promising review:
"I originally saw these pants on TikTok and am always looking for cute work pants, so I decided to order, and I’m so glad I did. They are super cute and will be comfortable to wear all day
. They are stretchy and not constricting at all! I’m glad I got the two-pack and would definitely order again and recommend to others!" — Carly Imler
A satin cowl neck midi dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"This dress is super gorgeous and totally worth the money! TikTok made me buy it and it was on sale, so even better. The fabric is also really good quality." — Melanie
A long-sleeve bodysuit
One TikToker did the research to see if this fabric blend is the same as Skims — check it out here
. And BTW, reviewers
say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra. Available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors.Promising review:
"Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned.
I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." — Wendy L.
A detachable shirt collar
Available in three colors and in round and pointed collars.
Promising review
: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this on TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" — Danny
A plunging V-neck dress with a faux-wrap design
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors.
Promising review
: "So, I’m really hesitant to buy any clothing on Amazon. I typically don’t. But I saw this dress on a curvy person from TikTok, and I was like, 'That dress is stunning on them,' so I added it to my cart. I took a leap, and I’m happy I did. I have room to move, it’s not tight at all, and I’m in love with it.
I’ll have to safety-pin it or make a small stitch to it to stop my bra and chest from showing so much, but other than that, it’s really a beautiful dress! It is shorter on the sides, so be warned about that." — Nicole P.
A corduroy button-down
Available in sizes S–XXL and 41 styles.Promising review:
"I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button-up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out.
If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." — Courtney
And a chunky striped sweater with voluminous sleeves
Available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and I really liked the sleeves so I took a chance and I love it! Great quality." — Vanessa Grimsley