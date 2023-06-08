TikToker Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Busch Gardens, Entering Alligator Pit

Alligators are seen at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida. Buyenlarge via Getty Images

A 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police said he was filmed breaking into Florida’s Busch Gardens theme park and entering an alligator exhibit, in an apparent attempt to gain online notoriety.

Jacob Pursifull was arrested Monday on burglary, theft and trespass charges following the brazen stunt in Tampa on June 1, according to a Tuesday statement from city police.

Advertisement

A video uploaded to Pursifull’s TikTok account appears to show the Louisiana man scaling a wall to enter the park. He then appears to take ice cream snacks from behind a counter without paying and climb two fences to enter the gator enclosure.

“Crikey, look how big that bugger is,” he says at one point, seemingly imitating the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin while standing just feet away from the reptiles’ water habitat.

Pursifull accuses horrified onlookers of being “Karens” when asked to get out, and he appears to gleefully run and evade security as he exits the park.

Advertisement

Police said they used the social media video to track down Pursifull.

“Following investigative leads based on the linked social media posts, investigators were able to positively identify and locate Pursifull,” said Tampa police.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary of an occupied structure, which is a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of trespassing and first-degree petit theft.

HuffPost reached out to Pursifull on Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.