Tilda Swinton has been gracing the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for decades. During her latest appearance at the French celebration of all things cinema, she made headlines with her bold fashions and viral moments with co-star Timothée Chalamet .

While Swinton and Chalamet make an endearing duo, it’s clear the former can steal the show all on her own ― especially with her eclectic sartorial sense. Below, we’ve rounded up 68 photos that show Swinton’s style evolution from ’90s indie darling to Academy Award-winning star.