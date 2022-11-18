Tim Allen Jokes About Friend Jay Leno's Condition After Comedian Sustained Burns

Jay Leno and Tim Allen, pictured in 2005, are longtime friends. Michael S. Schwartz via Getty Images

“He’s handsome and he’s happy,” Allen told TMZ on Thursday as he left the Grossman Burn Center after visiting Leno.

Advertisement

The “Toy Story” star said that he and Leno “did some jokes” during the visit, “which is what we do.”

When asked about Leno’s face ― where the comedian suffered second-degree burns ― Allen did what his friend would’ve wanted and cracked some jokes.

“His face looks great. It didn’t look all that good to begin with,” the “Home Improvement” actor said, laughing and pointing at the camera.

“He’s going with the George Clooney look,” Allen added with a smile. “You’re gonna be surprised.”

On Saturday, a car that Leno was working on burst into flames in his Los Angeles garage, according to TMZ, which was first to report the incident. He reportedly suffered burns on his hands, chest and face, but escaped injury to his eyes and ears.

Advertisement

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok,” Leno said in a statement on Monday. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The car enthusiast is still hospitalized after undergoing surgery and has an additional surgery planned.