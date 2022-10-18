Tim Allen Becomes Butt Of The Joke After His Whine About 'Woke'

Actor Tim Allen complained about “woke” and “wokees” on Twitter on Monday and it caused his name to trend in all the wrong ways.
Allen, the star of 1990s TV powerhouse “Home Improvement” as well as the “Santa Clause” films and the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” franchise, tweeted:
Allen attended Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and said last year that he enjoyed the Trump presidency.
“Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.
He’s also complained that conservatives such as him were considered “dangerous.”
“There’s nothing more dangerous to me, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative,” he said during a 2017 appearance on “Norm Macdonald Live” while discussing ABC’s cancellation of his sitcom “Last Man Standing.”
Fox later revived the show.
In 2018, Allen called it an “icy time” for entertainers during the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Los Angeles:
“I’ve been a comedian for 38 years and I’ve never seen it, like Lenny Bruce said at the Purple Onion, ‘We’ve gone backwards.’ There are things you can’t say. There are things you shouldn’t say. Who makes up these rules? And as a stand-up comic, it’s a dangerous position to be in because I like pushing buttons. It’s unfortunate.”
Allen’s latest attempt to push buttons caused many to push back: