Tim Allen Becomes Butt Of The Joke After His Whine About 'Woke'

Actor Tim Allen complained about “woke” and “wokees” on Twitter on Monday and it caused his name to trend in all the wrong ways.

Allen, the star of 1990s TV powerhouse “Home Improvement” as well as the “Santa Clause” films and the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” franchise, tweeted:

Who is the face of woke. Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) October 17, 2022

Allen attended Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and said last year that he enjoyed the Trump presidency.

“Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

He’s also complained that conservatives such as him were considered “dangerous.”

“There’s nothing more dangerous to me, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative,” he said during a 2017 appearance on “Norm Macdonald Live” while discussing ABC’s cancellation of his sitcom “Last Man Standing.”

Fox later revived the show.

In 2018, Allen called it an “icy time” for entertainers during the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Los Angeles:

“I’ve been a comedian for 38 years and I’ve never seen it, like Lenny Bruce said at the Purple Onion, ‘We’ve gone backwards.’ There are things you can’t say. There are things you shouldn’t say. Who makes up these rules? And as a stand-up comic, it’s a dangerous position to be in because I like pushing buttons. It’s unfortunate.”

Allen’s latest attempt to push buttons caused many to push back:

Who hurt you, Tim?

You need a hug? https://t.co/I1snWE2vqX — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 18, 2022

Using "woke" and "social justice warrior" as perjoratives is still the wildest shit to me. Utterly mind-bending that so many have latched onto the idea that "being aware and sympathetic to the plight of others" is this horrible thing causing the collapse of society or whatever https://t.co/RbfYH3tppz — 𝕄𝕣. 𝕎𝕖𝕤𝕥ℂ𝕆𝕋 🎃 (@MrEPCOT) October 18, 2022

This is the boomerest boomer tweet of all time https://t.co/Sms7JNjpCb — eve6 (@Eve6) October 18, 2022

Easy @ofctimallen: "The face of woke" are a bunch of the people you've played golf with in the @georgelopez golf tournament. https://t.co/SAtRtwuzOx — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 18, 2022

Aren't white men tired of pretending they're victims? https://t.co/644MFXxU7z — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 18, 2022

I am the face of woke. The club house is my back porch. We have a small playhouse for the kids and a grill, where we grill meats and sometimes veggies and maybe a pizza while plotting an end to bigotry and improving the quality of life of marginalized groups. https://t.co/pNXIafH7Lh — Thomas Lecaque (@tlecaque) October 18, 2022

"Woke" is a word assholes have hijacked to make fun of people who are alert to injustices in society, especially racism. If you think having empathy is a bad thing--guess what? You may be an asshole. https://t.co/GByoi48G6b — Erik Larsen (@ErikJLarsen) October 18, 2022

Do you see Woke in the room with you right now? https://t.co/aZ1UBsi7SQ — The Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) October 18, 2022

Really hit *send tweet* on this thinking it was a banger, huh, Tim Allen? https://t.co/N9YCFNxwCJ pic.twitter.com/66TBWzqaMU — trihex (@trihex) October 18, 2022

out here doing man shit on twitter, making up an imaginary guy to get mad at and trying to guess where he hangs out https://t.co/cBIZ74WMS6 — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 17, 2022

were the jurors who gave you a three-year sentence for muling 1.5 pounds of coke woke? other people got life for that. https://t.co/3IH71Z6LiX — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) October 18, 2022

Imagine being the star of Home Improvement, a show about a strong-willed, progressive wife, an EXTREMELY progressive & considerate friend, & a HIGHLY educated neighbor coaching a dumb, POS cave man on human decency, & coming out of 10 seasons of that using terms like "Wokees" https://t.co/teUFEbUhxs — Shaun Bolen (@ShaunBolen) October 18, 2022

Al is the face of woke, Tim. His entire career was spent saying “I don’t think so, Tim,” trying to save you from criticism or personal injury due to your bad behavior. https://t.co/shKjntaVaX pic.twitter.com/qDNUKdRFFM — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) October 17, 2022

