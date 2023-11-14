Social Media Memes Hilariously Depict Kevin McCarthy-Tim Burchett Skirmish

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It doesn’t appear any cameras caught Tuesday’s physical altercation between Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) ― but that doesn’t mean there aren’t visuals.

Burchett, who was one of eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy as House speaker last month, said that McCarthy elbowed him in the back while the two Republican members of Congress were leaving a meeting.

“I can still feel it, believe it or not,” Burchett told HuffPost after the incident. “It was a clean shot to the kidney.”

Although the shove was witnessed by journalists including NPR’s Claudia Grisales, no footage has appeared yet.

Still, that didn’t stop users of X, formerly known as Twitter, from using memes to hilariously memorialize the skirmish.

And, yes, there were clowns.

i've obtained exclusive footage of Kevin McCarthy smoking Tim Burchett with a sucker punch today pic.twitter.com/h2rZuRqvUG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2023

I have a friend who was there and captured this picture of McCarthy being chased by Burchett. #GOPClownShow pic.twitter.com/I5lZyCOvvj — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) November 14, 2023

Tim Burchett and Kevin McCarthy pic.twitter.com/psxiLw0o0o — Derek O'Shea (@DerekOsheaShow) November 14, 2023

LIVE SHOT OF KEVIN MCCARTHY ATTACKING TIM BURCHETT:#GOPClownShow pic.twitter.com/Yv35NhA9T8 — J Bernard Jones (@JBernardJones) November 14, 2023

Reaction to Kevin McCarthy/Tim Burchett fight pic.twitter.com/nCT7eFFDXV — Shorter (@ScarredShorter) November 14, 2023

