GOP Rep. Tim Burchett Admits 'We're Not Going To Fix' School Shootings

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) managed to shock even the most jaded social media users on Monday with his candid remark on school shootings.
“We’re not going to fix it,” he told reporters just hours after a shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville.
Burchett, who voted against a bill expanding background checks on gun sales in 2021, called Monday’s shooting “a horrible, horrible situation,” but insisted nothing could be done to prevent future tragedies because, “criminals are gonna be criminals.”
He added that his philosophy was influenced by his father, who told him, “Buddy, if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.”
Burchett has previously voted against gun reform laws and refused to consider what steps Congress might take to reduce future tragedies on Monday.
“I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly, because of the situation,” Burchett said. “Like I said, I don’t think a criminal’s gonna stop from guns. You know, you can print them out on the computer now, 3D printing.”
Burchett then suggested a Christian revival to “change people’s hearts” as a solution.
“I don’t think you’re gonna stop the gun violence. I think you’ve gotta change people’s hearts,” he said.
Burchett’s response to a question about what could be done “to protect people like your little girl from being safe at school” turned into a real “Let them eat cake” moment for the Congress member.
“Well, we home-school her, but you know, that’s our decision,” Burchett said. “Some people don’t have that option and frankly, some people don’t need to do it. I mean, they don’t have to. It just suited our needs much better.”
People on social media pounced on Burchett’s comments.