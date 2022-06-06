Tim Burton’s New Wednesday Addams Revealed In Netflix Trailer

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the upcoming series that centers on the character. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky … but she’s not Christina Ricci.

Netflix has released its first look at “Wednesday” — the streaming service’s series about the Addams family that’s centered on the clan’s death-obsessed daughter during her high school days. The trailer reveals the first look at Jenna Ortega of “Scream 5” and “You” fame in the title role. Tim Burton executive-produces the project and will direct the majority of the episodes.

Advertisement

Netflix describes the eight-episode series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” with a coming-of-age bent that will uncover new layers of the Addams family’s daughter.

“Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” per the official summary.

The show’s cast boasts some pretty big names. Catherine Zeta-Jones will play the macabre-loving family’s matriarch, Morticia, and Luis Guzmán will play patriarch Gomez. The main cast of the show includes Gwendoline Christie and Thora Birch.

And don’t feel bad for the actor who popularized Wednesday Addams in the 1990s films “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values,” with her deadpan delivery that contrasted with the sweeter version of the character portrayed by Lisa Loring in the 1964 sitcom.

Advertisement

Ricci — who is currently playing an equally unsettling character in the Showtime hit “Yellowjackets” — has an undisclosed role in the series.

And it’s probably a pretty sizable one, since she’s credited on IMDBb.com as appearing in all eight episodes.