Aussie CEO Wants Unemployment To Rise And 'Pain In The Economy'

An Australian CEO who previously blamed the financial woes of millennials on their consumption of avocado toast now has another hot take: He wants unemployment to rise drastically in his home country because workers are too arrogant.

On Tuesday, Tim Gurner, the founder and head of Gurner Group, suggested that employees need to be reminded “that they work for the employer, not the other way around,” according to The Australian Financial Review.

“People decided that they didn’t really want to work so much anymore through COVID and that has had a massive issue on productivity,” he told The Australian Financial Review Property Summit in Sydney.

“There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have them,” he said. “They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change.”

His solution? A significant rise in joblessness.

“Unemployment has to jump 40, 50%,” said the millionaire property developer. “We need to see pain in the economy.”

The Daily Mail noted that Australia’s current unemployment rate is 3.7%, and that a 50% increase would put an additional 275,000 Australians out of work.

But the bright side, Gurner said, is that this would lead to “less arrogance in the employment market.”

You can hear his comments, in all their Monopoly Man glory, below.

Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner tells the Financial Review Property Summit workers have become "arrogant" since COVID and "We've got to kill that attitude." https://t.co/lcX3CCxGuj pic.twitter.com/f9HK2YZRRE — Financial Review (@FinancialReview) September 12, 2023

Gurner had been widely mocked online for his avocado toast remarks in 2017. Now, with his latest claim to obnoxious avarice, he once again got burned.

The avocado toast guy is even worse than he used to be https://t.co/eF1D9g7jca — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 12, 2023

So candid about his role in class war and his hatred for labor here. https://t.co/9b4fguEKol — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) September 12, 2023

Whew, I don’t think a Christmas Eve visit from three ghosts would even do Tim here any good. https://t.co/bVGrQFKRa8 — ʙᴏʏᴢ ɪɪ ᴍᴇɴɢ (@henrikmeng) September 12, 2023

The ultrarich seriously see no problem in saying the quiet part out loud, because they don't understand how anyone would take issue with them admitting they want people to suffer and come to heel. https://t.co/WOXSiEdYd4 — C.M. Lewis (@thehousered) September 12, 2023

See this clip delights me because it lets me indulge in my ultimate fantasy: bosses being scared of their workers https://t.co/f7gJ1JfekN — Dalia Gebrial (@daliagebrial) September 12, 2023

Everything a business leader should not say. Kind of unbelievable. https://t.co/tcTyDOLfWQ — Alexis (@AlexisCeule) September 12, 2023

The context is worse, btw. But mainly I can’t get over him being called Tim Gurner, because in British that means weird old dudes who pull horrifying faces to upset children pic.twitter.com/pvFOvJzrDu — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) September 12, 2023