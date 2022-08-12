Sen. Tim Kaine Lays Out Importance Of Nuclear Docs FBI Reportedly Sought In Mar-A-Lago

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Friday spoke to the importance of the classified documents that FBI agents were reportedly after when they raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this week.

The Washington Post reported Thursday agents sought documents related to nuclear weapons and were concerned about the sensitive nature of the materials Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House in January 2021.

Kaine said the existence of such documents at Mar-a-Lago would be significant.

“It couldn’t be more serious,” Kaine told CNN’s “New Day.” “We don’t know what they got but it’s pretty clear they had information likely from some source that documents at Mar-a-Lago dealt with the most sensitive national security matters that the U.S. must guard very, very jealously.”

“There’s nothing more classified than materials related to the U.S. nuclear program,” Kaine, a member of the armed services and foreign relations committees, added.

JUST NOW: "I'm on the Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee and there's nothing more classified than materials related to the U.S. Nuclear program."@timkaine on the severity of WaPo reports that FBI sought docs "relating to nuclear weapons" at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/CVctcxELr2 — New Day (@NewDay) August 12, 2022

Kaine also explained what nuclear documents could contain and how they could jeopardize U.S. national security.

“We have intelligence about our own capacities that we wouldn’t want to share with adversaries,” Kaine said. “We also have our own assessments of adversaries’ capacities that we would not want to be public.”

“This could be very, very damaging in the wrong hands. Somebody could try to make money by selling this kind of information,” Kaine added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday confirmed he “personally approved” the search and said his department is moving to unseal the warrant, citing the public interest in the case.

Meanwhile, Trump signaled he would not oppose making the warrant public but he has yet to do so himself.

The warrant could potentially reveal a generalized list of items agents seized as part of the raid, according to The Associated Press.

