Tim McGraw Admits Faith Hill Wished He Showered More On '1883' Set

Tim McGraw, left, and Faith Hill play a couple heading west with their children in search of opportunity in "1883." Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Country singer Tim McGraw took his acting job on Paramount+’s “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” very seriously, but wife and costar Faith Hill didn’t exactly shower him with praise.

She just wanted him to shower. Period.

McGraw told Variety that he and Hill got into their respective characters in different ways, but his technique may have been a little too “method” for her taste ― or her sense of smell.

“There were a few times that my wife forced me to take a shower while we were shooting , because I wanted to stay in character as best I could,” McGraw said.“She’s like, ‘I don’t care about Method. You stink!’”

She may have gotten even by going a little method herself in one scene that required her to slap him in the face.

McGraw had another problem because the role required him to have facial hair.

“When I grow my beard out, it’s completely white,” McGraw told Variety. “So the hardest part was keeping that thing dyed.”

That made things confusing when McGraw was performing concerts with “this big old beard on” and 10 extra pounds.

“To show up [to a concert] and put on these tight jeans and have this big dark, dyed beard, and have the script in my head and trying to remember words, I just didn’t feel comfortable at all. It was tough to do,” he said.