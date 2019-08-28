Tim McGraw's Car Duet With Daughter Gracie Is Wildly Impressive

What kind of fool would believe that the daughter of country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill wouldn’t be able to sing well?

On Tuesday, McGraw posted a video on Instagram of himself and his daughter, Gracie, jamming out together to the song “What Kind of Fool” by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb.

“PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip,” wrote McGraw under the video.

Hill commented on the video, calling the pair “my loves” and noting that Streisand “would be proud.”

Gracie McGraw is the eldest of McGraw and Hill’s three daughters. She announced earlier this month that she’d be pursuing a career in Los Angeles.

“It’s kind of wild that Nashville has been my home base for my whole life but it never really felt like home to me. Tomorrow I start my journey to the big LA baby!!!” she wrote in an Instagram caption revealing the news.

Gracie seems to have always had her father’s support. In 2017, the country music star told E! News during a screening of the film “The Shack” that he thought his daughter “should make an album.”

“I’m trying to talk her into it,” McGraw said at the time.

Perhaps that’ll come to fruition soon.