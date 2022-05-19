Tim McGraw Got A 'Real Slap' From Faith Hill More Than Once

Tim McGraw discussed a "real slap" from his wife and "1883" co-star Faith Hill during an appearance on "The Tonight Show." Getty Images

Tim McGraw got hit with “centrifugal motion” and it wasn’t a kiss from his wife Faith Hill.

McGraw, on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday, detailed a scene from their series “1883,” in which Hill had to slap him in the face. The drama series is a prequel to the Paramount Network Western “Yellowstone,” and features the two country music stars as they settle on a ranch out West.

Host Jimmy Fallon quizzed McGraw if the slap in question was a “real slap” or a “TV slap.”

“No, no, that was a real slap,” McGraw said as Fallon leaned in to chuckle.

McGraw explained that the couple wanted to do a “real slap” when filming the show.

“But after about the eighth take when I was ...” McGraw said before Fallon interrupted with a laugh.

You can watch McGraw’s description of what “concussed” him while on the set of “1883.”

McGraw, who has been married to Hill since 1996, also told Fallon about the time he proposed to Hill.

The “Highway Don’t Care” singer said he had toured with Hill “for a little while” before a stop at a music festival in Montana.

The two were in a trailer, he said, when he popped the question.

“This was right before I went on stage. I said, ‘You know, I want you to be my wife,’” McGraw said.

“She said, ‘You know, you’ve asked me that several times.’”

McGraw, however, convinced Hill he was serious.

“She goes, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer park,’” the country music star recalled.

“And I said, ‘Yes, m’aam, I am. You’re from Mississippi, I’m from Louisiana, it seems pretty appropriate.’”

