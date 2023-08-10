Tim McGraw Says Knocking Boots To This Song Kicked Off 27-Year Marriage With Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill now share three daughters. Michael Tran via Getty Images

Country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill once got it on to a special song — and it turns out that their 27-year marriage can be traced back to the tune.

In a piece published Tuesday by Yahoo Entertainment, McGraw revealed the track that he said makes him think of his wife of nearly three decades.

“I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this. God, please forgive me, baby!” McGraw said, referring to Hill.

“It’s ‘Samba Pa Ti,’ by Santana. It’s kind of our song,” he shared, noting that “it’s really an instrumental.”

Adding to the cuteness of his comments, McGraw said that an uncle first introduced him to the Latin rock band’s hit.

“My uncle told me one time — my uncle Hank, old hippie who lives in [California’s] Napa Valley — he played it for me one time years ago on the road,” McGraw explained.

“He loved that song too. He said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something.’ He says, ‘Never make love to a woman with this song on unless you intend to marry her.’ And so I didn’t, until I did. And then I did.”

The couple have been married since October 1996 and share three daughters: Gracie, 26; Maggie, 24; and Audrey, 21.

The “My Little Girl” singer told Yahoo Entertainment that he and Hill have been having “honeymoon time” together since their kids moved out of the house. But he said that it wasn’t a walk in the park initially.

“It was tough at first, like the first six months. I think it’s always harder on Mom when the girls go away,” McGraw said.

“The energy of the house was sort of gone. And then after about six months, we sort of thought, when we got married, we had a kid right away — we had Gracie right away. And now we kind of like have our time to ourselves and it’s kind of honeymoon time again. So, we’ve quite enjoyed it!”

