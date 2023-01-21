What's Hot

Scientists Welcome 'Astronaut,' 'Nobel Winner' George Santos To House Science Committee

Melissa Etheridge Honors Her Kids' Sperm-Donor Dad David Crosby

2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions

Supreme Court: Justices Interviewed As Part Of Leak Probe

Drew Barrymore And Chelsea Handler Get Hilariously Blunt About Men’s Dating Profiles

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share First Photo Of Their Newborn

Priyanka Chopra Responds To Criticism For Using Child Surrogate

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Killed In Ukraine

Rep. George Santos May Have Confirmed His Drag Queen Past In Old Wikipedia Post

Chris Hipkins To Be New Zealand's Next Prime Minister

Colorado Officials Plead Not Guilty In Elijah McClain Case

PoliticsDonald TrumpRon DeSantistim miller

‘Wow’: Ex-RNC Spokesperson Shocks MSNBC Anchor With Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability

Former GOP operative Tim Miller surprised MSNBC's Alex Wagner with his prediction.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Former GOP operative Tim Miller on Friday suggested a Donald Trump weakness that may cost the former president his bid to become the Republican party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Trump’s “success efficacy” particularly on immigration issues may play a key role, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

But Trump’s push to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and his acceptance of COVID mitigation measures such as lockdowns in the early months of the pandemic, may make him “most vulnerable,” Miller continued.

“He could get positioned as, ’Oh you went in with the medical establishment, the elites, when (Florida’s Republican Gov.) Ron DeSantis ... zagged the other direction and listened to the people,” said Miller.

The prediction stunned Wagner.

“Wow,” she responded. “Wow. From the man who was advocating hydroxychloroquine, he’s now too mainstream for the GOP.”

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community