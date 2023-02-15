What's Hot

Belgian Soccer Player Arne Espeel, 25, Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Shoots Down GOP On Its Signature Issue

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Paul Rudd’s Son Joined Him At The Super Bowl And The Resemblance Was Striking

Patti LaBelle Says She Once Wanted To Slap A Talk Show Guest Who Mocked Her

MSU Student Who Also Survived Sandy Hook Demands Change On Gun Violence

Fox News' Mark Levin Gets Refresher On Trump's Tactics After Lamenting DeSantis Gibe

Controversial Diamond Won't Be Part Of King Charles III's Coronation

'So Dumb And Accurate': Stephen Colbert Loves Trump's Nickname For Ron DeSantis

Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Not Running For Reelection In 2024

Olivia Wilde Explains Why She Called A$AP Rocky 'Hot' After Backlash

Mike Pence To Push Back On Special Counsel Subpoena: Reports

PoliticsNikki Haleytim miller

Ex-RNC Spokesperson Spots Major Flaw With Nikki Haley’s 2024 Video

"She's trying to be the MAGA nationalist and the uniter," Tim Miller told MSNBC.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Tim Miller, a onetime Republican National Committee spokesperson, on Tuesday suggested Nikki Haley’s video announcing her 2024 run for president was indicative of one particular hurdle she will face on the campaign trail.

Haley is “looked at skeptically by the MAGA voter” because of her flip-flopping on Donald Trump, Miller noted on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

And the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations “doesn’t even know what her own message is,” added Miller, who pointed to this video as proof:

Haley’s first sentence was “about how she grew up in this city in South Carolina that is divided by a railroad track that divides the city by Black and white, divides the city by race,” Miller pointed out.

“And then five seconds later into the video, she attacks the 1619 Project and the George Floyd protests and people who said that racism is a structural problem,” he continued.

“How can the video be both about how you grew up in a structurally racist town and also making fun of people who say racism is a structural problem?” Miller asked.

“She’s trying to have it both ways. She’s trying to be the MAGA nationalist and also the uniter,” he said. “And anyone that’s trying to have it both ways gets struck in the middle of the road without anybody supporting her and I think that’s where she’s at right now.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community