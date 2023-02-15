Ex-RNC Spokesperson Spots Major Flaw With Nikki Haley’s 2024 Video

Tim Miller, a onetime Republican National Committee spokesperson, on Tuesday suggested Nikki Haley’s video announcing her 2024 run for president was indicative of one particular hurdle she will face on the campaign trail.

Haley is “looked at skeptically by the MAGA voter” because of her flip-flopping on Donald Trump, Miller noted on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

And the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations “doesn’t even know what her own message is,” added Miller, who pointed to this video as proof:

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

Haley’s first sentence was “about how she grew up in this city in South Carolina that is divided by a railroad track that divides the city by Black and white, divides the city by race,” Miller pointed out.

“And then five seconds later into the video, she attacks the 1619 Project and the George Floyd protests and people who said that racism is a structural problem,” he continued.

“How can the video be both about how you grew up in a structurally racist town and also making fun of people who say racism is a structural problem?” Miller asked.