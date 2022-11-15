Watch Ex-GOP Operative Diss Steve Bannon: 'You Don't Really Believe This S**t'

Former Republican operative Tim Miller confronted ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon over his lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“You don’t really believe this shit,” he told Bannon to his face. (Watch the video below.)

Bannon, who was recently sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena to sit for a deposition about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and provide documents, continued to advance his and the former president’s baseless claims in an interview shared Monday by the Showtime political doc series “The Circus.”

Never mind that Bannon’s prediction of Republican Kari Lake winning in the Arizona governor’s race aged so poorly in the clip. (She lost on Monday.) It’s his ride-or-die devotion to regurgitating 2020 falsehoods that stands out as Miller grills him a la Jordan Klepper.

Miller, who was the communications director for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential run, calls Bannon “the king of the ‘stop the steal’ movement” and asks him why Lake, the Trump-backed election denier, was still harping on 2020.

“Wait till the House of Representatives next year, when we have a real J6 committee,” Bannon said.

“Oh, come on,” Miller replied.

Bannon predicted that a Republican-controlled House will “adjudicate the 2020 election all through November.”

“You don’t really believe this shit,” Miller snapped at him, referring to the fraud claims.

“A hundred percent,” Bannon replied.

Bannon insisted Trump had nothing to do with the Capitol siege, prompting some harsh words from Miller. He bashed Bannon and his former boss for perpetuating the fabrications that fueled the insurrection.

“If you weren’t lying about it, that wouldn’t have happened,” Miller said. “Come on, you don’t believe this, man!”