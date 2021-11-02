Ex-RNC Spokesperson Issues Chilling Trump Warning For 2024 Election

A former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee is warning voters to take Donald Trump’s flirtations with a possible 2024 presidential run very seriously.

Tim Miller, a former deputy communications director for the RNC, wrote in The Bulwark that online betting markets have gone very bullish on former President Trump, with him now the odds-on favorite in most.

He wrote:

“The twice-impeached, disgraced loser who was schlonged in the 2020 election, tried to stay in power against the will of the people, and then came ten cowardly Republican senators away from being disqualified from ever running for office again, is now more likely than any other person in the world to take the next oath of office on the Capitol steps on January 20, 2025.”

“How is that for some weird shit?” added Miller, who also served as communications director for Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

He urged the media to start taking the former president seriously “rather than a drunk uncle whose deranged ravings can be ignored unless it’s convenient.” He said the Democrats need to broaden their appeal.

And he put Republicans on notice, urging them to step up and stop him.

“Maybe those guys could show some balls and start a concerted effort to defeat Trump?” he suggested.

Instead, he noted, many of the voices on the right who spoke out against Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have been largely silent since, or in some cases have even endorsed him.

“So here’s my message both to the cowards who know better and to the people of good will who put it on the line because they care about our constitutional Republic,” he concluded. “Right now, today, Donald Trump is the favorite to win the presidency again. If you don’t want that to happen, then start acting like it.”