Trump Biographer Has Stark Warning For His Attorneys On What Happens Next

The author of a 2005 book about Trump says one key assumption his attorneys make often turns out to be disastrously wrong.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien on Thursday warned the former president’s attorneys that the gig might not be as lucrative as they think.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace pointed out that many of Trump’s past lawyers have ended up in trouble themselves.

“You don’t have many people who have come out better for it,” she said.

“I don’t think there are any,” O’Brien said, delivering a warning: They might not even get paid.

“If you don’t perform well in front of Donald Trump, he won’t pay his bills,” he said. “And this sort of trade off that, ‘I’ll get publicity or I’ll get a good paycheck, and it’ll be worth whatever professional and personal embarrassments I suffer on the way to that road show,’ I think it often doesn’t come together for people.”

O’Brien also said Trump attorney Todd Blanche was “performative” in court, to a “disastrous” effect.

“I’m assuming in his real life, which is a life apart from Donald Trump and being Donald Trump’s attorney, he’s a more calm, collected, sober-minded person,” he said. “But today he was buffoonish.”

O’Brien is senior executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, author of the 2005 book, “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald,” and former executive editor of HuffPost when it was called The Huffington Post.

See more of his conversation below:

