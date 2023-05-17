Attorney Representing Trump In Classified Docs Investigation Steps Down: Reports

Tim Parlatore, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump in the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents, is stepping down from the role, according to multiple news reports.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Parlatore told Politico Wednesday that his decision to leave Trump’s team “is personal and it’s got nothing to do with my belief in the strength of the case.”

CNN notes that DOJ special counsel Jack Smith appears to be wrapping up both this probe and a separate investigation into efforts to obstruct the 2020 presidential election.

Parlatore testified in December before a grand jury looking into the classified documents found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, over concerns that the former president still held on to more of those files.

“During my testimony, it was clear that the government was not acting appropriately and made several improper attempts to pierce privilege and, in my opinion, made several significant misstatements to the jury which I believe constitutes prosecutorial misconduct,” Parlatore later told ABC News.

His December testimony came as the DOJ sought to have Trump held in contempt after he failed to comply with a subpoena for the return of all classified documents. A judge declined to take that step.

Evan Corcoran, another lawyer for the former president, has also testified before the grand jury in the classified documents probe.

The investigation, thought to be one of the most worrisome issues for Trump and his team, involves the alleged mishandling of classified files, including top-secret material, and the former president’s failure to turn them over after he left the White House in January 2021.

FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida home in August, recovering more than 100 classified files.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.