Tim Ryan Announces 2020 Presidential Campaign

Add another name to the long list of Democratic presidential hopefuls: Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) has officially declared he’s running in 2020.

Ryan made the announcement Thursday morning, pulling back the curtain on his campaign website, which features the slogan “Our Future Is Now.”

The 45-year-old also made an appearance on “The View” Thursday, citing acrimonious partisanship and the decline of American manufacturing in his announcement:

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. @TimRyan announces his run for president on @TheView: “I’m going to run for president of the United States.”https://t.co/mCtqkSc8PU pic.twitter.com/Pb400eGsYG — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2019

Ryan had teased the possibility of a run for months, recently making an appearance at HuffPost’s Heartland Forum in Iowa along with four other Democrats, all of whom are running for president.

In early March, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio announced he would not be running, a development that likely facilitated Ryan’s decision.

Ryan joins a field of 15 other Democratic hopefuls ― not counting former Vice President Joe Biden, who appears on the verge of jumping into the race, or the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who has announced a presidential exploratory committee.