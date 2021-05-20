Rep. Tim Ryan Unleashes Fury On GOP Lawmakers Opposed To Jan. 6 Commission

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) has had it with the Republican members of the House who attacked a proposed bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

After thanking those in the GOP who supported the measure ― 35 Republicans ultimately broke ranks and voted in favor of the commission ― Ryan lit into those who voted against it.

“Holy cow! Incoherence! No idea what you’re talking about,” Ryan said, his voice rising in anger as he pointed to the most obvious and glaring hypocrisy: the endless Republican-led investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Benghazi!” he said. “You guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars.”

He added:

“We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head and we can’t get bipartisanship? What else has to happen in this country? Cops! This is a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) to Republicans: "We need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality and you ain't one of them!" pic.twitter.com/6J1WvmxJ7c — CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2021

Although the measure ultimately passed the House, 252-175, it faces a potential filibuster in the Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is among the Republicans who oppose it.