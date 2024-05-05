PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electiontim scott

Tim Scott Refuses To Say If He'll Accept 2024 Election Results Regardless Of Who Wins

Scott told MSNBC he's sure Donald Trump will emerge victorious, so why worry.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

Sen. Tim Scott wouldn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would commit to accepting the result of the 2024 presidential election ― no matter who wins.

During a Sunday appearance on “Meet the Press,” the Florida Republican repeatedly deflected questions about the election outcome, telling MSNBC moderator Kristen Welker there won’t be any issues since Donald Trump is already the inevitable victor.

“At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump,” said Scott, who is reportedly being considered as a vice presidential pick.

Asked for a simple, “Yes or no?” he replied, “That is my statement.”

Welker pressed several more times before Scott told her, “The American people will make the decision, and the decision will be for President Trump.”

More back and forth did nothing to move the politician, who went on to accuse the left-leaning television network of bias.

“This is why so many Americans believe that NBC is an extension of the Democratic Party,” Scott claimed.

“At the end of the day, I said what I said,” he went on. “I know that the American people, their voices will be heard, and I believe that President Trump will be our next president. It’s that simple.”

Trump, who continues to claim the 2020 election results were rigged, has also left open the possibility of challenging this cycle’s winner.

“If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this month. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

