Sen. Tim Scott's Presidential Announcement Is A Real Scream

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced he was running for the Republican presidential nomination on Monday, and it looks like his speech was a real scream ― literally.

At a couple of moments during the speech, Scott made some weird sounds that are reminding people of former presidential candidate Howard Dean’s 2004 scream that reportedly hurt his own candidacy.

At the beginning of his speech, Scott came out and bellowed, “Hello, North Charleston,” only to have his voice crack at the end.

He then danced his way to the middle of the stage before quipping, “Obviously, I can’t dance — you knew that already.”

Yikes 🤣🤣🤣Tim Scott starting off with the Howard Dean scream pic.twitter.com/3xuZ0JV8rZ — Billy Grant (@RealBillyGrant) May 22, 2023

As the video up top shows, Scott also experienced a technical snafu when his microphone went out during his speech, forcing him to wait until a substitute mic could be handed to him.

“Let’s see if this one works. All right,” he said. “But under Joe Biden, our nation is not a nation in decline, but under Joe Biden, we have become a nation in retreat.”

When Scott got to the point in his speech where he actually announced his run, he sounded more like wrestling announcer Michael Buffer, who is famous for the catchphrase “Let’s get ready to rummmmmmble!”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced his candidacy for president on Monday, vying for the GOP nomination against Donald Trump. https://t.co/V1aWtGCgc7 pic.twitter.com/zFuCr0pmOo — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 22, 2023

According to RealClearPolitics, Scott is only polling 1.8% among Republicans, so he was probably hoping a good speech would give his campaign momentum.

However, it appears that Twitter users were mostly focused on his scream, and many people made direct connections to Dean’s scream in 2004.

Scott’s campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but you can see how Twitter users reacted below.

The start and end of Tim Scott's campaign in one weird noise. https://t.co/c6qZodFgbz — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 (@HawaiiDelilah) May 22, 2023

Who'd've thunk Howard Dean would be trending on Twitter because of Tim Scott? pic.twitter.com/a60z5KRCZN — Michael Fuhlhage 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@mjfuhlhage) May 22, 2023

Yikes! Sen. Tim Scott is making news today for all the wrong reasons. Everyone knows you can't make a scream like that unless Tom Harkin is standing behind you, like Howard Dean! pic.twitter.com/ntTDm6xuvi — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 22, 2023

Ok so remember how Howard Dean threw his entire winning campaign away when he yelled and screamed in that very odd way?



That’s Tim Scott but Tim has less personality and charisma.



Something really wrong with him lol — Nah, for real, Im FJ (@FeministaJones) May 22, 2023

Tim Scott must have never heard of

Howard Dean. That shit was creepy. — Ball don't lie (@Balldon64307120) May 22, 2023