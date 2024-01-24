Sen. Tim Scott Said 4 Words To Trump That Made People Cringe To Their Cores

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) left critics cringing on Tuesday with a stunning display of sycophancy to former President Donald Trump.
The senator, who dropped out of the GOP presidential race in November, was one of two former candidates onstage with Trump in Nashua to celebrate his victory over Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary.
In 2012, when she was governor of South Carolina, Haley appointed Scott, then a member of the House of Representatives, to his Senate seat to replace retiring Sen. Jim DeMint.
“Did you ever think that she actually appointed you, Tim?” Trump said of Haley during his speech. “And you’re the senator of her state. And [you] endorsed me.”
“You must really hate her,” he added.
Scott, who had been standing behind Trump, approached the mic and said: “I just love you.”
“That’s why he’s a great politician!” Trump said.
Scott endorsed Trump on Friday and has campaigned with him in the days since.
“We need a president who will unite our country. We need Donald Trump,” Scott said during his announcement.
More and more Republicans have formally thrown their support behind Trump following his successes in Iowa and New Hampshire. In a blow to Haley, South Carolina politicians have largely lined up behind Trump ahead of next month’s primary in her home state.
Critics and commentators were stunned by Scott’s bootlicking display Tuesday, calling it “painfully embarrassing” and “pathetic.”
