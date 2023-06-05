Tim Scott Gets Booed During Chaotic Visit To 'The View'

Monday’s episode of “The View” descended into major chaos during a confrontational multisegment conversation with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

The Republican presidential hopeful asked to appear on “The View” after publicly sparring with panelist Joy Behar about his take on systemic racism, but little to nothing appeared to get resolved during the show.

Tempers flared as Scott argued with hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin about race, LGBTQ rights and more.

Asked why he “doesn’t believe” in the idea of systemic racism, which argues that discrimination is reinforced by the way societies are organized, Scott called the concept “a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today.”

Hostin tried to follow up with another question, but the legislator shut her down almost immediately.

Asked if he believes in systemic racism in America, Republican presidential candidate @SenatorTimScott tells #TheView: "The challenges that we faced 50 years ago and 60 years ago should not be the same challenges that we face today." https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/kfqNs52JKM — The View (@TheView) June 5, 2023

“You had your chance to ask the question,” he warned, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve watched you on the show. You like people to be deferential and respectful, so, I’m going to do the same thing.”

At several points, the bickering got so heated that the table missed their cues for commercial breaks.

When Goldberg tried to pause the conversation, Scott told her he was “just getting started.”

Appearing visibly upset, he then stood up from the table and told the audience, “I believe all people can see the success that I’ve had,” before settling back into his seat.

Senator Tim Scott appears as a guest on "The View" on June 6, 2023. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images) Lorenzo Bevilaqua via Getty Images

Scott was also met with a chorus of “boos” after voicing support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) controversial “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which strictly limits discussions about gender and sexuality from public schools.

The crowd roared after Scott called DeSantis’ dispute with Disney “the right issue as relates to our young kids and what they’re being indoctrinated with.”

While Goldberg didn’t agree, she chastised the audience for being rude.

“Not here. I’m sorry, sir. Do not boo. This is ‘The View,’” Goldberg yelled. “We accept we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you can’t boo people here, please. You cannot do it.” Not long after, Scott made his exit.

The senator has been trying to elevate his platform since announcing his 2024 bid for Republican presidential candidate last month.