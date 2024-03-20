PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newstim scott

Tim Scott's Totally Confusing Trump Pitch On Fox News Is Mocked On Social Media

The South Carolina senator got roasted for his convoluted Trump plea to right-wingers.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) stumped hard for Donald Trump on Fox News Tuesday ― and at one point made no sense whatsoever to confused critics on social media.

Host Sean Hannity asked Scott how Republicans can “fight back” against the left’s treatment of Trump, the presumed GOP presidential nominee. Scott revved up into campaign speech mode, proclaiming that “we have the right candidate.” Then things got convoluted fast.

“This is our time to stand up for what America is today, not this utopian American dream that is our nightmare,” Scott said.

Let’s just say Scott’s remark created a utopia for wisecracks on X:

