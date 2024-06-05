The Stage Is Set For Montana’s High-Stakes Senate Race

Tim Sheehy, a pro-Donald Trump conservative and ex-Navy SEAL, cruised to victory in Montana’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, securing the nomination to take on three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in November.
A newcomer to politics, Sheehy went into Tuesday’s primary as the heavy favorite, with endorsements from Trump, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and several other high-profile Republicans. The GOP establishment rallied around the millionaire businessman because of his military background and his ability to self-finance his campaign. Sheehy has so far spent more than $2.1 million of his own money on his bid, according to campaign filings — a number that is likely to grow dramatically over the next five months.
The Associated Press called the race Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. ET, with 25% of ballots counted, and Sheehy having secured 75% of the vote. He defeated his two primary opponents, Brad Johnson and Charles Walkingchild, by wide margins.
Advertisement
Tester also handily defeated his primary opponent, Michael Hummert, on Tuesday.
Tester, a third-generation farmer who has held the Senate seat since 2007, is widely considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection. Recent polling shows the race between Sheehy and Tester is currently neck and neck.
Throughout his campaign, Sheehy has sidled up to Trump and largely kept close to Republican party talking points, while working to paint Tester as a “radical” and “two-faced” career politician. In a video posted last month to X, formerly Twitter, the GOP hopeful said his bid was about restoring “commonsense” policies in Washington.
“We want a secure border, safe streets, cheap gas, good schools, boys are boys, girls are girls, cops are good, criminals are bad,” he said. “That’s it. Pretty simple.”
Advertisement
But like so many other Republicans, Sheehy raced to Trump’s defense after a jury last week found the former president guilty on 34 felony counts in the hush money trial in New York. Sheehy condemned the case as “state-sponsored political persecution led by the Party of Joe Biden and Jon Tester,” parroting a conspiracy theory that is rampant in Republican circles. And on Monday, he released a campaign ad focused on Trump’s conviction, in which he accuses Tester of having “supported Joe Biden’s witch hunt every step of the way.”
Much like his purported antipathy for criminals, Sheehy’s record isn’t as clear-cut as he’d like voters to believe. Media reporting has shined a light on everything, from inconsistent accounts of how he received a bullet wound, to his aerial firefighting company’s ongoing embrace of climate science while Sheehy’s been on the campaign trail railing against a so-called “climate cult.”
In what could prove to be one of his more problematic campaign missteps, Sheehy last year advocated for federal lands to be “turned over” to states — a position that historically has not gone over well with Montana voters. In May, Montana Outdoor Values Action Fund, a super political action committee of environmental group Montana Conservation Voters, released a statewide TV ad condemning Sheehy’s seemingly clear embrace of transferring public lands.
Sheehy’s campaign has tried to walk back what he said.
Sheehy managed to avoid what was once expected to be a competitive and expensive primary. Back in February, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who unsuccessfully ran against Tester in 2018, launched a second bid for the Senate seat. But within hours of Rosendale announcing his campaign, Trump endorsed Sheehy. In a statement at the time, Rosendale said that “with Trump endorsing my opponent and the lack of resources, the hill was just too steep.”
Advertisement
Things only got messier for Rosendale from there. Shortly after filing for reelection in the House, he dropped out of that race, citing death threats to his family and “defamatory rumors” about an alleged affair with a member of his staff.
Trump and other Republicans saw Sheehy as best equipped to potentially oust Tester in November’s general election. In a video posted to Sheehy’s account on X last week, Trump urged Montanans to turn out for Sheehy, calling him a “warrior” who would be a “courageous voice for Montana.”
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.