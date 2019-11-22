Tim Tebow Breaks Down While Feeding His Dog For The Last Time

Tim Tebow said “one of the toughest goodbyes” this week to his beloved dog, Bronco.

The former NFL quarterback on Wednesday shared an emotional social media tribute to the Rhodesian Ridgeback. The post included a video of Tebow breaking down in tears as Bronco ate his last meal, among other sweet pictures and videos from throughout the dog’s life.

“Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever — thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories,” Tebow wrote in the caption. He also thanked Bronco’s veterinarians and asked anyone who knew the pup to share their stories about him.

Tebow’s fiancée, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, expressed her sympathies in the comments.

“I wish I could take your heartache my love. My heart is broken too! Bronco was the sweetest son in the de whol [sic] wide wold 💙😢” the former Miss Universe wrote on Instagram.

On Thursday, the college football analyst posted a shot of him kneeling beside Bronco’s grave site, writing, “I’m so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love. I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement. I love you Bronco, thanks for being the sweetest boy.”

Tebow received the dog as a gift after being drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2010, and named him appropriately.