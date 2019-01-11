Tim Tebow Engaged To Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow took a knee ― to propose.

The Heisman Trophy winner announced his engagement to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on Thursday, posting a photo on Instagram showing him kneeling before her.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” he wrote.

He also included a photo of the two embracing as the bride-to-be showed off her diamond ring.

Tebow, 31, who played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in the NFL before pursuing a baseball career as a minor-leaguer with the New York Mets, confirmed in July that he and Nel-Peters were an item.

Nel-Peters, 23, who hails from South Africa, was the reigning Miss Universe until she crowned her successor, Catriona Gray, last month.

According to People, Tebow popped the question at his family’s farm in the Jacksonville, Florida, area, and family and friends came out of hiding after Nel-Peters accepted.

Tebow told People of the wedding: “It’s going to be really exciting, and I can’t wait.”

Added Nel-Peters: “I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim.”