Tim Tebow And A Prisoner Do A Crap-Ton Of Pushups In A Contest

Tim Tebow spread the word and hit the floor at a Texas prison on Thursday.

The former NFL quarterback, visiting the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville to promote religion, took on an inmate in a one-minute pushup contest.

In a clip Tebow posted to Instagram, both men cranked out an impressive amount ― but one earned a decisive victory.

Watch it here:

The prisoner, who isn’t identified, did 84 pushups, and Tebow logged 71.

“I got smoked,” Tebow declared.

It wasn’t the first sports defeat the ESPN analyst has suffered lately. His minor league baseball season in the New York Mets’ organization ended prematurely because of injury for a second straight season. And he wasn’t hitting much while he was healthy, either.

But the former Heisman Trophy winner does have his wedding to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters to look forward to.