The actor best known as the “Trivago guy” has been charged with driving while intoxicated after police said they found him passed out at the wheel Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police also said Tim Williams had his foot on the brakes in a moving lane of traffic, according to local station KTRK.

After Williams allegedly failed a sobriety test, he was arrested on a DWI charge. He was also ordered to have a mental health or intellectual disability assessment, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The actor was released on a $100 bond, which the New York Post cheekily noted was “about $60 higher than the best rate on Trivago for a hotel in the Houston area.”

HuffPost reached out to Williams but did not receive an immediate response.

It remains to be seen how the arrest will affect his relationship with Trivago, which began in 2013 and earned him the unofficial title of “TV’s sloppy sexy pitchman” from Rolling Stone.

The company did release this statement to CNN:

At this stage, we do not have the full details of the situation, but we want to make clear that Trivago treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving, which poses a risk to others and goes against the Trivago culture.