Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert Sent Home After Throwing Punch At Teammate Kyle Anderson

Gobert struck Anderson in the chest during a timeout while they played against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert was sent home after striking his teammate Kyle Anderson while they were playing the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The now-viral incident happened during the second quarter of the game and has quickly made the rounds on social media. It’s unclear what the pair clashed over.

After a heated exchange, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch toward Anderson’s chest area before fellow teammates stepped in to break up the confrontation.

Anderson was not seriously injured and remained in the game.

The Timberwolves quickly sent Gobert home after the incident, confirming that he would not play the remainder of the game.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

