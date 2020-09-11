CORONAVIRUS

Daily Coronavirus Deaths Laid Bare On Time’s First Black Border Cover Since 9/11

“I really hope this cover is a wake-up call for those who are numbed to this catastrophe," said its creator, artist John Mavroudis.

The devastating human toll that the coronavirus has taken on the United States is laid bare on Time’s new front page.

Artist John Mavroudis handwrote the daily death count of people who’d died after contracting COVID-19 for the Sept. 21 cover headlined “An American Failure.”

The magazine also ditched its signature red border for only the second time in its history for the issue. The first time followed the 9/11 terror attacks.

“I really hope this cover is a wake-up call for those who are numbed to this catastrophe,” Mavroudis said of his cover. “Science and common sense are the answers to this crisis.”

“How many more before we finally wake up?” he asked on Instagram.

The pandemic has killed more than 190,000 people nationwide. The death toll is expected to pass 200,000 by the edition’s publication date.

Check out the cover here:

The magazine’s cover story itself ― titled “COVID-19 Has Killed Nearly 200,000 Americans. How Many More Lives Will Be Lost Before the U.S. Gets It Right?” ― sought to explain how “a failure of leadership at many levels and across parties; a distrust of scientists, the media and expertise in general; and deeply ingrained cultural attitudes about individuality and how we value human lives have all combined to result in a horrifically inadequate pandemic response.”

