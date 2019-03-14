Well, isn’t this just peachy?

Donald Trump has been morphed into, well, a peach on Time magazine’s March 25 cover. The headline asks whether Democrats will dare to impeach the president, then declares the answer: “likely.”

Here's a first look at this week's @TIME cover -- soon you'll see it everywhere -- the cover is by @EdelStudio pic.twitter.com/Czwn9e9zRN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 14, 2019

CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the image, by artist Edel Rodriguez, to Twitter late Wednesday. It follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) assertion on Monday that it was “not worth it” for the Democratic-led House to impeach Trump.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” Pelosi told The Washington Post.