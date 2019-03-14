Well, isn’t this just peachy?
Donald Trump has been morphed into, well, a peach on Time magazine’s March 25 cover. The headline asks whether Democrats will dare to impeach the president, then declares the answer: “likely.”
CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the image, by artist Edel Rodriguez, to Twitter late Wednesday. It follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) assertion on Monday that it was “not worth it” for the Democratic-led House to impeach Trump.
“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” Pelosi told The Washington Post.
Time earlier this month used its cover to showcase the crowd of Democrats vying to challenge Trump in the 2020 election: