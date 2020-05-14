President Donald Trump is the screaming cover star of Time’s new issue that explores his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and his push to reopen the economy against the advice of public health experts.

Artist Edel Rodriguez depicted the president as yelling ― with a Stars and Stripes mask on his face, but not over his mouth ― to illustrate the cover for the magazine’s May 25 edition.

“There’s a right way to reopen America. This isn’t it,” reads the headline:

TIME's new cover: There are sensible ways to reopen a country. Then there's America's approach https://t.co/Il7plhj6Bx pic.twitter.com/BzQPR4zpN3 — TIME (@TIME) May 14, 2020

Time’s cover story ― titled “There Are Sensible Ways to Reopen a Country. Then There’s America’s Approach” ― breaks down the Trump government’s fumbled response to the public health crisis.

It also explains how the U.S. “risks making matters worse” as dozens of states prepare to ease lockdown restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the contagion.

More than 85,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the virus.

Time last month dedicated an entire issue to the “heroes on the front lines” of the pandemic. Nurses, doctors, grocery store employees and more key workers were featured on a selection of front pages:

TIME’s new issue: Meet the heroes of the front lines https://t.co/hEu48cMdIK pic.twitter.com/1goLm6mJmb — TIME (@TIME) April 9, 2020

Rodriguez’s illustrations have turned Trump into a peach, a wrecking ball and a melting man for previous Time covers:

Here's a first look at this week's @TIME cover -- soon you'll see it everywhere -- the cover is by @EdelStudio pic.twitter.com/Czwn9e9zRN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 14, 2019

Edel Rodriguez