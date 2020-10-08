There’s something billowing from the White House and it isn’t smoke, the new Time cover imagines.
The Oct. 19 issue features coronavirus spewing from the presidential base, now the center of an outbreak that has infected many in President Donald Trump’s circle.
The virus cloud is so thick that it obscures the Time logo.
The outlet takes the president to task for “mocking health precautions, practically daring the virus to infect him. He would sacrifice those around him, the country and even potentially his own health—anything it took not to appear weak.”
In a previous indictment of Trump’s COVID-19 response, the publication depicted the president swimming in a sea of coronavirus in August.
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.