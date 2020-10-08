CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Billows From White House On Time Magazine's New Cover

President Donald Trump takes a beating for his coronavirus chaos.

There’s something billowing from the White House and it isn’t smoke, the new Time cover imagines.

The Oct. 19 issue features coronavirus spewing from the presidential base, now the center of an outbreak that has infected many in President Donald Trump’s circle.

The virus cloud is so thick that it obscures the Time logo.

The outlet takes the president to task for “mocking health precautions, practically daring the virus to infect him. He would sacrifice those around him, the country and even potentially his own health—anything it took not to appear weak.”

A President obsessed with strength and dominance could never stand to be revealed as a sick, vulnerable old man, a mortal made of flesh like the rest of us, ashes to ashes, writes @mollyesque in this week's cover story. There could never be a Wizard of Oz moment for Donald J. Trump, with his might-makes-right brand of politics. In recent weeks, he has bullied the Congress, his political opponent and the very machinery of democracy itself, all while mocking health precautions, practically daring the virus to infect him. He would sacrifice those around him, the country and even potentially his own health—anything it took not to appear weak. To Trump, science is just another biased Deep State lie, another loser to be bullied into submission. He could have done the responsible thing, but his ideology is strength. It is too soon to write the epitaph of the Trump presidency, but one day we may look back and see this as his ultimate weakness. Read more at the link in bio. Illustration by TIME

In a previous indictment of Trump’s COVID-19 response, the publication depicted the president swimming in a sea of coronavirus in August.

