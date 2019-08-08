New Time Cover Shows 'Frightening Portrait' Of Gun Violence In America

Time magazine’s newest cover is a chilling portrayal of the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S.

The cover art, drawn by artist John Mavroudis, lists the locations of the 253 mass shootings that have taken place in the country in 2019 alone. Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, are front and center beneath the title, written in all-caps: “Enough.”

“It’s a frightening portrait of a country drowning in gun violence,” Mavroudis tweeted alongside the magazine cover Thursday morning.

The cover goes with Time’s ﻿story titled “‘We Are Being Eaten From Within.’ Why America Is Losing the Battle Against White Nationalist Terrorism.”

The piece was published in the wake of two mass shootings that took place this past weekend. On Saturday, a gunman opened fired in a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 and wounding more than two dozen. Early Sunday morning, a shooter killed nine and wounded 27 people in Dayton’s downtown Oregon District.